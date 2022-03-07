Class D-1 boys: Dundy County-Stratton, Burwell, North Platte St. Pat's advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — After falling behind at the end of the third quarter, No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton, used a strong final frame to defeat No. 7 Mead in the first round of the D-1 boys state tournament for their first ever state tournament win.

The Tigers outscored the Raiders 10-5 in the fourth quarter to secure a 48-44 victory on Monday afternoon at Lincoln North Start.

After a back and forth first half — which saw the Tigers up by two at the break — Mead came out firing in the third quarter. The Tigers used an aggressive full court press for much of the game, but in third quarter, Mead was able to go around the defense and opened the half on a 7-2 run.

Andrew Carritt led the Raiders in scoring with 13 points.

As the third went on the Tigers were able to make some adjustments and closed the deficit to one. DCS head coach Kris​ Freeland said he want's the teams press play to improve before their next matchup.

Freeland said the team's goal is to win each quarter — something they failed to do in the frame — and was proud of how the team bounced back to close the game.

"We wanted to win the fourth quarter," he said. "Their battlers, they know how to win."

Much of the Tigers offense came down in the paint and post area, with the occasional three pointer.

Leading the charge was Nolan Burrell with 15 points. He knocked two three pointers — both of them coming in big spots.

Jackson Kerchal added 12 points and dominated in the pain for much of the game.

The aggressive inside play on both sides of the ball​ — but especially on offense, was a key for the Tigers entering the game.

"I thought that's where our advantage was," Freeland said.

While DCS is nearly four and a-half hours from Lincoln — that didn't keep the Tigers fans from showing up in force. Both sides — Mead and DCS — were filled with students and fans of the team.

After playing so many games in previous seasons without the crowds support due to the pandemic, Freeland thought the player got a big boost from the Tigers' faithful.

"It's great to have all the followers. We always travel well," he said.

The Tigers next game will be against the winner of the Loomis vs. Riverside game. The semifinals matchup will take place at the Devaney Center on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.

Mead (16-11)..................................11 12 16 5—44

Dundy County-Stratton (23-3).......11 14 13 10—48

M: Andrew Carritt 13, Tyler Pickworth 10, Francis Hebenstreit 9, Luke Carritt 8, Tye Dickes 4

DCS: Nolan Burrell 15, Jackson Kerchal 12, Andrew Englot 8, Mark Nelms 7, Quade Myers 5, Corbin Horner 1.

North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Nebraska City Lourdes 49

Trailing by 19 with just over three minutes left in the third, the Knights (15-11) cut it to two with under two minutes to go. But Jack Heiss hit enough free throws — 6 of 8 in the fourth — to help the Irish (24-2) hold on.

Brecken Erickson scored 18 and Heiss 16 for St. Pat's. Beau Lee scored 10 of his 17 during Lourdes' rally.

North Platte SP (24-2).....13 14 18 9—54

NC Lourdes (15-11)...........9 7 15 18—49

NPSP: Andrew Brosivs 6, Jack Heiss 16, Sam Troshynski 7, Will Moats 3, Brecken Erickson 18, Caleb Munson 4.

NCL: Blake Miller 8, Beau Lee 17, Joseph Kearney 5, Zachary Tesarek 13, William Funke 6.

Burwell 65, Elgin/Pope John 58

Dillon Critel hit 10 of 12 free throws, including 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter as the Longhorns broke free from a halftime tie. Critel finished with 35 points to extend Burwell's winning streak to 11 games.

Colton Wright paced EPJ with 24 points, all coming in the first three quarters.

Burwell (24-3)......................16 17 16 16—65

Elgin/Pope John (21-6)........18 15 13 12—58

B: Dillon Critel 35, Wryder Svoboda 10, Titus Gideon 4, Hans Gideon 7, Cater Mann.

EPJ: Blake Henn 2, Jack Wemhoff 7, Gage Thiessen 6, Daiton Hoefer 7, Nick Anderson 5, Colton Wright 24, Dylon Lueking 7.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.