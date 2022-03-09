Class D-1 boys: Top ranked St. Patrick's and Loomis set for title game

A 23-2 second quarter Wednesday powered North Platte St. Patrick’s past Burwell 55-32 and into the Class D-1 boys state basketball championship game.

The No. 1-ranked Irish erased a seven-point first quarter deficit with that run in the first D-1 semifinal at the Devaney Center. St. Patrick’s now will play for its first boys state basketball championship since winning Class D in 1928.

St. Patrick’s will play the winner of the Loomis-Dundy County-Stratton semifinal in Friday’s 9 a.m. D-1 championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Irish coach William O’Malley said many of the players on this year’s St. Patrick’s squad played in the 2020 and 2021 semifinals which the Irish lost. St. Pat’s has lost in the semifinals six times since 2002.

“It’s really special,” Irish coach William O’Malley said. “The expectation was maybe a little bit different this year. The other groups were outstanding teams and wanted to get to a final. I think this group, having been to a couple of semifinals, realize there’s more work to do and they really did a nice job.”

After falling behind 3-0, the Longhorns went on an 11-1 run to end the first quarter to take an 11-4 lead. Six of those Burwell points, all from the lane, came from senior Dillon Critel before junior Titus Gideon ended the run with a 3-pointer from the right baseline.

The change in fortune for the Irish was almost immediate. Three putbacks from offensive rebounds and a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Jack Heiss erased Burwell’s lead in less than three minutes,

Turns out the Irish were just getting started as an 11-0 start to the quarter turned into a 20-1 run before they took a 27-12 halftime lead. Seven players contributed to St. Pat’s 23-point blitz, including Andrew Brosius and Heiss, who both made a pair of 3-pointers.

The closest Burwell could get in the second half was nine points midway through the third quarter. After the Longhorns then cut the Irish lead to 39-29 early in the fourth quarter.

St. Patrick’s refocused and outscored Burwell 16-3 in the final six minutes to pull away for the win. Brecken Erickson scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in that final stretch.

Burwell (24-4)…11 2 9 10 – 32

North Platte St. Patrick’s (25-2)…4 23 10 18 – 55

At Devaney Center

B-Dillon Critel 15, Titus Gideon 3, Hans Gideon 5, Devon Konicek 2, Carter Mann 7.

NPSP-Andrew Brosius 6, Jack Heiss 11, Logan Winder 2, Zarek Branch 2, Samuel Troshynski 3, William Moats 2, Jackson Roberts 2, Brecken Erickson 19, Caleb Munson 8.

Loomis 60, Dundy County-Stratton 48

When a senior leader was whistled for his fifth foul late in the third quarter and the deficit was seven points, the chance for any kind of Loomis victory, let alone a double-digit win, was slim.

But a pair of 3-pointers by a senior who doesn’t spend much time in the spotlight provided Loomis with the inspiration needed for a 60-48 victory over Dundy County-Stratton in the second Class D-1 boys basketball state tournament semifinal game.

The 24-4 Wolves will play No. 1-ranked North Platte St. Patrick’s at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday at 9 a.m. for their first state title since 2004.

Aidan Perry was the senior who hit the 3-pointers after Shay Swanson fouled out with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter. Perry’s first trey came from the left baseline just before the end of the third and brought the Wolves to within 42-38 heading into the final eight minutes.

Perry then knocked down another 3-pointer from the left side seconds into the fourth quarter. Suddenly the Tigers’ 42-32 lead midway through the third quarter was down to one at the Devaney Center.

Loomis coach Drew Billeter said he knew the Wolves could battle back after rallying in their district championship game to beat Kennesaw 57-54.

“I probably would agree with you, but this team’s resilience is like none other,” Billeter said. “We’ve been finding ways to win ever since the sub-district finals. We found ourselves down against Kennesaw and we kept finding a way to find buckets and get stops.

“We rebounded the ball so great in the second half, and defensively I was so proud of our kids. We got out on the shooters. Guys hit shots when we needed them to. We have to play without a senior leader for a whole quarter. Those guys just stepped up.”

After falling behind 16-9 in the first quarter, Loomis worked it’s way back in the first 3:30 of the second quarter to not just erase its deficit but take its first lead since 2-0.

In a 30-second stretch Cristian Blincow made a layup, Swanson sank a 3-pointer from the left key and Perry stole the ball after the ensuing inbound pass and raced to the basket for an uncontested layup.

Just like that, the Wolves’ 20-17 deficit was a 24-20 lead. The Tigers then took a timeout to regroup. The break worked as Dundy County dominated the final 3:40 before halftime with a 9-2 run to take a 32-28 halftime lead.

After Perry’s back-to-back three’s, Loomis took the lead for good with a pair of free throws by Quinn Johnson. The 6-foot-3 senior, who entered the tournament with 635 points this season, led all scorers with 32 points.

Johnson scored nearly half of those points – 15 – in the fourth quarter as the Tigers were fouling Loomis players late to get the ball back. Johnson made 8-of-9 in the final quarter.

Loomis (24-4)…9 19 10 22 – 60

Dundy County-Stratton (23-4)…16 16 10 6 – 48

At Devaney Center

L-Shay Swanson 8, Quinn Johnson 32, Cale Nelson 6, Aiden Perry 8, Cristian Blincow 6.

DCS-Andrew Englot 4, Mark Nelms 21, Corbin Horner 3, Cheve Lutz 4, Nolan Burrell 4, Jackson Kerchal 10, Quade Myers 2.

