Class D-1 boys: Top ranked St. Patrick's rolls into title game

A 23-2 second quarter Wednesday powered North Platte St. Patrick’s past Burwell 55-32 and into the Class D-1 boys state basketball championship game.
The No. 1-ranked Irish erased a seven-point first quarter deficit with that run in the first D-1 semifinal at the Devaney Center. St. Patrick’s (25-2) now will play for its first boys state basketball championship since winning Class D in 1928.
Burwell ends its season 24-4.
