 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Class D-1 boys: Top ranked St. Patrick's rolls into title game

  • Updated
  • 0

A 23-2 second quarter Wednesday powered North Platte St. Patrick’s past Burwell 55-32 and into the Class D-1 boys state basketball championship game.

The No. 1-ranked Irish erased a seven-point first quarter deficit with that run in the first D-1 semifinal at the Devaney Center. St. Patrick’s (25-2) now will play for its first boys state basketball championship since winning Class D in 1928.

Burwell ends its season 24-4.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert