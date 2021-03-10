Class D-1: Burwell, North Platte St Pats, Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/LHF advance to semifinals

No. 1 Burwell 53, No. 9 Central Valley 45

No fourth-quarter field goals, no problem for the Longhorns, who built a 19-point third-quarter lead then held on. Burwell was scoreless the first 6:48 of the fourth as the Cougars closed to 44-39 before coach Adam Stolzer’s squad converted 9 of 11 free throws in the final 1:12.

“We’ve played in big basketball games and big football games before — there’s no moment too big for these kids," Stolzer said. "They’re winners.”

Dillon Critel overcame third-quarter foul trouble to score 18 points, going 7 of 8 from the line in the fourth quarter. Ty Nekoliczak’s game-high 27 points — 19 coming in the second half — helped the Cougars get back in it.

Burwell (25-0)..................12 18 14 9—53

Central Valley (17-7)........10 2 19 14—45

B: Mason Plock 5, Dillon Critel 18, Levi Bode 7, Barak Birch 13, Carter Mann 10.

CV: Carson Corman 7, Ty Nekoliczak 27, Kyle Nekoliczak 2, Trevor Cargill 6, Reilly Cadek 3.

No. 2 North Platte SP 59, No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield 47