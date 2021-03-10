Class D-1: Burwell, North Platte St Pats, Howells-Dodge and Humphrey/LHF advance to semifinals

No. 1 Burwell 53, No. 9 Central Valley 45
No fourth-quarter field goals, no problem for the Longhorns, who built a 19-point third-quarter lead then held on. Burwell was scoreless the first 6:48 of the fourth as the Cougars closed to 44-39 before coach Adam Stolzer’s squad converted 9 of 11 free throws in the final 1:12.
“We’ve played in big basketball games and big football games before — there’s no moment too big for these kids," Stolzer said. "They’re winners.”
Dillon Critel overcame third-quarter foul trouble to score 18 points, going 7 of 8 from the line in the fourth quarter. Ty Nekoliczak’s game-high 27 points — 19 coming in the second half — helped the Cougars get back in it.
Burwell (25-0)..................12 18 14 9—53
Central Valley (17-7)........10 2 19 14—45
B: Mason Plock 5, Dillon Critel 18, Levi Bode 7, Barak Birch 13, Carter Mann 10.
CV: Carson Corman 7, Ty Nekoliczak 27, Kyle Nekoliczak 2, Trevor Cargill 6, Reilly Cadek 3.
No. 2 North Platte SP 59, No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield 47
Jack Heiss scored seven points in every quarter before getting six in the fourth to lead all scorers with 27 points for the Irish, who won in the first round for the second straight year.
The No. 2 Irish were 18 of 32 at the line compared to 3 of 7 for Ansley-Litchfield.
Jeffrey Cunningham, who was averaging 8.4 points a game, hit two 3s in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 15 points for the No. 6 Spartans in their first state appearance as a combined school.
North Platte SP (22-5)......15 12 12 20—59
Ansley-Litchfield (20-5)....10 8 8 21—47
NPSP: Corby Condon 11, Heirigs 9, Jack Heiss 27, Logan O'Malley 6, Samuel Troshynski 2, William Moats 2, Alexander Davie 2.
AL: Jeffery Cunningham 15, Calvin Finley 7, Samuel Loy 2, Caden Holm 11, Jackson Henry 5, Tycen Bailey 4, Zachary Loy 3.
No. 4 Howells-Dodge 68, No. 7 Walthill 49
Blake Sindelar scored 30 as his team held off a normally potent Blujay offense that came averaging a D-1 best 72 points per game. Walthill made it a nine-point game with 3:25 left but couldn't get closer. It was the fourth time this season that it was held under 60 points.
R.J. Bayer added 23 points while his presence in the post, where the Jaguars runs much of their offense through, was a big factor.
Walthill (19-5).....14 17 8 10—49
Howells-Dodge (19-8).......15 22 16 18—68
W: Kaden Sheridian 24, Jalen Merrick 2, Tyrese Lovejoy 12, Zander Lovejoy 11.
HD: Lance Brester 5, Jacob Tomcak 5, R.J. Bayer 23, Blake Sindelar 30, Aandy Dominguez 5.
No. 5 Humphrey/LHF 49, No. 3 Southern Valley 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's lead, that reached as many as 13, was gone with 1:38 left in the game. But Bulldogs responded.
They scored a pair of buckets and went 6 of 6 at the foul line in the final 90 seconds to survive. Jason Sjuts led all scorers with 17 and Jacob Sjuts added 14.
Humphrey/LHF (21-5)....12 14 10 13—49
Southern Valley (19-5)...12 7 12 12—43
HLHF: Jett Spier 1, Sage Frauendorfer 5, Jason Sjuts 17, Jacob Sjuts 14, Ethan Keller 12.
SV: Kamden Bose 3, Body Yant 9, Colton Burgeson 3, Clayton Berry 12, Carter Bose 10, Isaak McPhillamy 6.