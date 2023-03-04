LINCOLN — Centura won its first championship Saturday with a 44-38 win over Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class D-1 final of the girls state basketball tournament.
The Centurions trailed 30-15 in the second quarter but outscored the Hawkettes 29-8 the rest of the game.
Centura, making its first state tourney appearance since 2011, finishes 26-3.
The Hawkettes, the defending Class C-2 champions, finish 19-8.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.