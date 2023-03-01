LINCOLN — Ravenna defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51-37 on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 25-2 Bluejays advance to a semifinal Friday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Mustangs finish 18-5.
Centura 45, Elgin/Pope John 27
Top-ranked Centura defeated Elgin/Pope John 45-27 on Wednesday night in a Class D-1 first-round game at the girls state basketball tournament.
The 24-3 Centurions advance to play in a 10:45 a.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Wolfpack finish the season 22-5.
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Elmwood-Murdock 49-37 in a 1 first-round game.
The Hawkettes are the defending Class C-2 champions.
St. Cecilia (18-7) advances to play Ravenna at 9 a.m. Friday in a tourney semifinal at the Devaney Center.
The Knights finish the season 21-6.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Johnson-Brock
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored the first seven points and kept extending its lead from there to top Johnson-Brock 69-36 in the first round of the Class D1 state tournament on Wednesday at the Bob Devaney Center.
Senior guard Makenna Noecker had 16 of her 25 points in the first half to help the third-seeded Trojans (21-6) build up a 36-12 halftime advantage over the Eagles, who were making their first state appearance since 1994.
Laney added 10 points for Cedar Catholic, which faces second-seeded Centura in Friday’s semifinal round.
Johnson-Brock.... 8 4 7 17 — 36 Cedar Catholic... 20 16 12 21 — 69
JOHNSON-BROCK (21-6): Brooklyn Behrends 6; Halle Rasmussen 2; Natalie Knipplemeyer 4; Chloe Vice 3; Taryn Ottemann 13; Anna Lillenas 2; Brooklyn Buchmeier; Natalie Clark 4; Charlotte Metschke 2.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (21-6): Makenna Noecker 25; Katy Jones 8; Samantha Pick 2; Laney Kathol 10; Lauren Bernecker 5; Melayna McGregor 2; Bailey Hochstein 3; Katelyn Arens 3; Addison Walter 8; Savannah Pick 3.
