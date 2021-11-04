Class D-1: Elmwood-Murdock and Howells-Dodge to advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Eighth-ranked Elmwood-Murdock pulled off a stunner in Class D-1’s first round by beating No. 2 Mead in five sets.

Brenna Schmidt had 30 kills and Bailey Frahm 15 in the Knights’ 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Elmwood-Murdock (23-9) is at state for the first time since 2014 and made it past the first round for the first time.

Bri Lemke gave Mead (27-5) 36 kills, with Megan Luetkenhaus adding 22.

Mead (27-5)........................21 22 25 27 12

Elmwood-Murdock (23-9)...25 25 20 25 15

M (kills-aces-blocks): Bri Lemke 36-1-0, Megan Luetkenhaus 22-0-0, Emily Oldenburg 6-0-0, Janie Munter 0-1-3, Demmy Patocka 0-1-0, Lillian Watson 0-1-0, Emily Quinn 1-0-0, Haylie Muhlbach 1-0-0.

EM: Brenna Schmidt 30-0-4, Bailey Frahm 15-1-4, Alexis Bacon 7-0-4, Jordan Vogler 9-0-0, Delaney Frahm 2-4-2, Seli Rikli 1-1-0, Madison Justesen 1-0-0.

Set assists: M, Quinn 52, Flynn 2, Muhlbach 1, Watson 1, Luetkenhaus 1, Oldenburg 1, Lemke 1. EM, Rikli 27, D. Frahm 27, Schmidt 1.

Howells-Dodge 3, BDS 0