Class D-1: Elmwood-Murdock, Howells-Dodge, Fremont Bergan and Nebraska Christian advance

LINCOLN — Eighth-ranked Elmwood-Murdock pulled off a stunner in Class D-1’s first round by beating No. 2 Mead in five sets.
Brenna Schmidt had 30 kills and Bailey Frahm 15 in the Knights’ 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Elmwood-Murdock (23-9) is at state for the first time since 2014 and made it past the first round for the first time.
Bri Lemke gave Mead (27-5) 36 kills, with Megan Luetkenhaus adding 22.
Mead (27-5)........................21 22 25 27 12
Elmwood-Murdock (23-9)...25 25 20 25 15
M (kills-aces-blocks): Bri Lemke 36-1-0, Megan Luetkenhaus 22-0-0, Emily Oldenburg 6-0-0, Janie Munter 0-1-3, Demmy Patocka 0-1-0, Lillian Watson 0-1-0, Emily Quinn 1-0-0, Haylie Muhlbach 1-0-0.
EM: Brenna Schmidt 30-0-4, Bailey Frahm 15-1-4, Alexis Bacon 7-0-4, Jordan Vogler 9-0-0, Delaney Frahm 2-4-2, Seli Rikli 1-1-0, Madison Justesen 1-0-0.
Set assists: M, Quinn 52, Flynn 2, Muhlbach 1, Watson 1, Luetkenhaus 1, Oldenburg 1, Lemke 1. EM, Rikli 27, D. Frahm 27, Schmidt 1.
Howells-Dodge 3, BDS 0
Grace Baumert and Ellie Baumert combined for 33 kills as No. 3 Howells-Dodge advanced to its first Class D-1 semifinal since 2013.
The Jaguars (29-3) swept No. 5 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 25-19, 25-16, 26-24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In its fifth consecutive state appearance, BDS (26-6) gained nine kills from JessaLynn Hudson and eight from Taylor Sliva.
Grace Baumert, a junior, had a match-high 20 kills. Ellie is a 6-foot-2 senior setter who’s committed to Texas Tech.
Howells-Dodge (29-3)....25 25 26
BDS (26-6).....................19 16 24
HD: Grace Baumert 20-1-0, Ellie Baumert 13-1-0, Carly Bayer 6-0-1, Natalie Pieper 2-1-0, Blair Fiala 2-0-0, Brooklyn Macholan 1-1-1.
BDS: JessaLynn Hudson 9-0-0, Taylor Sliva 8-2-0, Malory Dickson 3-0-3, Haylee Sliva 2-0-0, Campbell Bolling 1-0-0, Taryn Fiala 0-2-0, Hannah Miller 0-1-0, Mariah Sliva 4-1-0.
Set assists: HD, Fiala 19, E. Baumert 18, G. Baumert 2.
BDS: H/ Sliva 15, Miller 8, M. Sliva 1, Cloey Carlson 1, Ashley Schlegel 1.
Fremont Bergan 3, Cambridge 0
The Knights, ranked No. 1 in Class D-1, passed their first state-tournament test Thursday with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 victory.
Bergan is seeking its second state title after winning in 2018. The Knights have finished as the state runners-up the past two years.
Sophomore Paige Frickenstein led the Knights with 15 kills while junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 11. Junior setter Rebecca Baker dished out 29 assists.
The victory boosts Bergan into an 11 a.m. semifinal match Friday against Elmwood-Murdock, which upset second-ranked Mead on Thursday.
The loss ended the season for 27-7 Cambridge, which was seeking its second title and first since 1993.
Cambridge (27-7)..............14 16 18
Fremont Bergan (26-10)....25 25 25
C (stats not available).
FB (kills-aces-blocks): Summer Bojanski 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 11-0-4, Paige Frickenstein 15-0-2, Rebecca Baker 6-0-2, Carlee Hapke 1-0-1, Linden Nosal 1-0-1, Kennedy Bacon 3-2-1.
Set assists: FB 36 (Baker 29, Bojanski 4, Hapke 3).
Nebraska Christian 3, Overton 0
The fourth-ranked Eagles of Nebraska Christian swept the sixth-ranked Eagles of Overton 26-24, 25-23, 25-15.
Senior Molly Griess and junior Reghan Flynn each had 10 kills for Nebraska Christian, which advances to play Howells-Dodge in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday.
Sidney McHargue had eight kills and Ali Bruning had 31 assists for Nebraska Christian, making its second consecutive trip to state and fifth overall.
JoLee Ryan had 13 kills to lead Overton, which finishes the season 26-6.
Overton (26-6).....................24 23 15
Nebraska Christian (29-3)....26 25 25
O: (kills-aces-blocks): Maeli Meier 2-0-0, JoLee Ryan 13-1-1, Ashlyn Florell 1-0-1, Blair Brennan 1-0-0, Kenzie Scheele 5-0-2, Natalie Wood 8-2-3.
NC: Olivia Macken 4-0-0, Molly Griess 10-1-0, Shelby McHargue 6-0-0, Reghan Flynn 10-0-1, Sidney McHargue 8-0-1, Ali Bruning 2-1-0.
Set assists: O 27 (Florell 26, Meier 1). NC 34 (Bruning 31, McHargue 3).