Class D-1: Elmwood-Murdock, Howells-Dodge, Fremont Bergan and Nebraska Christian advance

Sophomore Paige Frickenstein led the Knights with 15 kills while junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 11. Junior setter Rebecca Baker dished out 29 assists.

The victory boosts Bergan into an 11 a.m. semifinal match Friday against Elmwood-Murdock, which upset second-ranked Mead on Thursday.

The loss ended the season for 27-7 Cambridge, which was seeking its second title and first since 1993.

Cambridge (27-7)..............14 16 18

Fremont Bergan (26-10)....25 25 25

C (stats not available).

FB (kills-aces-blocks): Summer Bojanski 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 11-0-4, Paige Frickenstein 15-0-2, Rebecca Baker 6-0-2, Carlee Hapke 1-0-1, Linden Nosal 1-0-1, Kennedy Bacon 3-2-1.

Set assists: FB 36 (Baker 29, Bojanski 4, Hapke 3).

Nebraska Christian 3, Overton 0

The fourth-ranked Eagles of Nebraska Christian swept the sixth-ranked Eagles of Overton 26-24, 25-23, 25-15.