Class D-1: Fremont Bergan, Howells-Dodge reach state finals

Fremont Bergan 3, Elmwood-Murdock 2
LINCOLN — It was a struggle, but Fremont Bergan is headed to a familiar destination — the state volleyball tournament final.
The Knights will play for the Class D-1 championship for the fourth straight year after outlasting Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11 in a semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bergan won the championship in 2018 and finished as the state runner-up the past two years. The Knights will play Howells-Dodge for the title at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Center.
"Elmwood-Murdock is a very good team," longtime Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "And there's a lot of pressure playing at state."
Bergan won the first set and appeared to be in good shape in the second, leading 13-7. But a strong serving run by Delaney Frahm swung the momentum as Elmwood-Murdock went on an 11-0 run to take an 18-13 lead.
"We couldn't get the serve away from her," Wewel said. "And at times today I thought we played not to lose."
Elmwood-Murdock won that set and also grabbed the third to take a 2-1 lead. Bergan fought back in the fourth after trailing 15-13, outscoring Elmwood-Murdock 12-5 and winning the set on a block by Kennedy Bacon — the only senior on the squad.
Bergan came out strong in the fifth set, sprinting to a 6-1 lead. Wewel's squad never gave up that advantage and after Elmwood-Murdock fought off three match points, Bergan posted the victory on a kill by Carlee Hapke.
Bergan prevailed despite a strong effort from 6-foot-5 senior Brenna Schmidt, who was a threat at the net all day. The Kansas State pledge had 21 kills and four blocks.
Elmwood-Murdock coach Nichole Justesen said state tourney experience was a factor as the match progressed. Her squad was making its first state appearance since 2014.
"Our inexperience at the state tournament level hurt us," she said. "We needed to stay aggressive, especially in that fifth set."
Paige Frickenstein led Bergan with 18 kills while Kaitlyn Mlnarik had 13. Bacon finished with 10 while setter Rebecca Baker had 42 assists.
Jordan Vogler had 13 kills for Elmwood-Murdock, which will play in a 1 p.m. consolation match at Lincoln Northeast.
Elmwood-Murdock (23-10) — 22 25 25 20 11
Fremont Bergan (27-10) — 25 22 19 25 15
EM (kills-aces-blocks): Sela Rikli 5-2-1, Delaney Frahm 1-3-3, Tatum Backemeyer 0-1-0, Bailey Frahm 8-0-2, Alexis Bacon 6-1-1, Jordan Vogler 13-0-0, Brenna Schmidt 21-0-4.
FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 13-0-5, Paige Frickenstein 18-0-2, Rebecca Baker 5-2-1, Carlee Hapke 8-0-0, Linden Nosal 2-0-1, Adler Gilfry 0-1-0, Kennedy Bacon 10-0-2.
Set assists: EM 48 (Frahm 26, Rikli 17, Bacon 2, Backemeyer 1, B. Frahm 1, Schmidt 1).
FB 51 (Baker 42, Hapke 3, Summer Bojanski 2, Mlnarik 2, Gilfry 2).
— Mike Patterson, Omaha World-Herald
Howells-Dodge 3, Nebraska Christian 2
Nebraska Christian could taste the Class D-1 state finals.
But top-seed and No. 3-ranked Howells-Dodge made sure they were the ones going to that spot.
The Jaguars rallied in more ways than one as they not only fell behind 2-0 in sets, but also a 24-22 match-point deficit to come back to defeat the No. 4 Eagles 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 in the D-1 semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said it came down to the Howells-Dodge coming together and trusting each other when they needed to.
“I was a little scared (at match point). This just shows the heart of our team,” she said.
Early on, Nebraska Christian relied on its balance to help them get to that spot they were in. They had 54 kills with a majority of them happening before the 24-22 lead. Molly Griess and Reghan Flynn led the Eagle attack with 13 kills, while Ava Macken chipped in nine. Ali Bruning dished out 38 assists.
But Howells-Dodge had a little too much of sisters Ellie and Grace Baumert. Ellie Baumert, a Texas Tech recruit, finished with 21 kills and Grace had 17.
“The girls had the taste in their mouths of playing for state championship. To (Howells-Dodge’s) credit, they are a great team and we knew that going in. Those big outsides are strong and can hit line very well,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said.
Just like in their match with Overton on Thursday, Nebraska Christian made the plays late in the first two sets. They broke a 23-all tie in the first with Griess and Flynn coming up with back-to-back kills to end the first set. Then the Eagles broke a 20-all tie to close the second on a 5-2 run as Flynn delivered a back-row kill to give them a 2-0 lead.
Then Nebraska Christian rallied back from a 16-12 deficit to tie it at 22-all. Blocks by Flynn and Olivia Macken gave the Eagles match point.
But after an Ellie Baumert kill, two errors during a 4-0 Jaguar run kept Howells-Dodge alive.
And the Jaguars ran with the momentum in dominating the fourth, jumping out to a 17-7 lead and cruised from there.
Then in the fifth, Brookyn Macholan dug a hard shot from Flynn where the ball went over and landed where there wasn’t a Nebraska Christian player around to give Howells-Dodge a 4-2 lead. The Jaguars ran away after that with Grace Baumert pounding down the match’s final two kills.
Janke said winning the third set brought a spark to the Jaguars.
“Their emotions really changed after that third set, and that seemed to get them going,” Janke said. “I hope it doesn’t take that long for us to get going tomorrow (in the championship). They were kind of going through the motions in the first two sets.”
Mistakes haunted the Eagles in the last two sets. After committing the final two during the 4-0 Howells-Dodge run at the end of the third, they had 12 unforced hitting errors, along with two setting errors.
“We allowed ourselves to keep making the mistakes and the errors just kept mounting up,” Schreiber said. “It got in our heads. We couldn’t fight back like we have been. We came out and played pretty clean for the most part and did a great job of minimizing our errors early on.”
The loss does not end the Eagles season. They will play in the third-place match at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
Despite what happens in the third-place match, Schreiber said she’s proud of what Nebraska Christian has done during the season as well as the five seniors they will lose after the season is over.
“The seniors are the leadership every coach wants to have. They have the enjoyment of each other and the skill level. They had the experience and each one is gifted uniquely in the way they can lead. It’s been great to see.
“We want to give them that win tomorrow. It will be a great way for them to go out on.”
Nebraska Christian (29-4) — 25 25 24 14 5
Howells-Dodge (30-3) — 23 22 26 25 15
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Olivia Macken 9-0-2, Tabitha Seip 0-0-0, Molly Griess 13-1-0, Shelby McHargue 7-1-0, Hope Seip 0-0-0, Reghan Flynn 13-3-0, Sidney McHargue 6-0-0, Ali Bruning 6-0-0.
HOWELLS-DODGE (Kills-aces-blocks) – Blair Fiala 6-1-0 Grace Baumert 17-0-0 Jade Bayer 0-0-0, Carly Bayer 4-0-1, Brooklyn Mcholan 1-1-0, Natalie Pieper 9-1-0, Ellie Baumert 21-1-2.
ASSISTS – NC: Bruning 38, Si. McHargue 1. HD: Fiala 24, E. Baumert 17, Macholan 1, Pieper 1.
— Marc Zavala, Grand Island Independent