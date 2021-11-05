Class D-1: Fremont Bergan, Howells-Dodge reach state finals

Janke said winning the third set brought a spark to the Jaguars.

“Their emotions really changed after that third set, and that seemed to get them going,” Janke said. “I hope it doesn’t take that long for us to get going tomorrow (in the championship). They were kind of going through the motions in the first two sets.”

Mistakes haunted the Eagles in the last two sets. After committing the final two during the 4-0 Howells-Dodge run at the end of the third, they had 12 unforced hitting errors, along with two setting errors.

“We allowed ourselves to keep making the mistakes and the errors just kept mounting up,” Schreiber said. “It got in our heads. We couldn’t fight back like we have been. We came out and played pretty clean for the most part and did a great job of minimizing our errors early on.”

The loss does not end the Eagles season. They will play in the third-place match at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.

Despite what happens in the third-place match, Schreiber said she’s proud of what Nebraska Christian has done during the season as well as the five seniors they will lose after the season is over.