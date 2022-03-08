Class D-1 girls: Fremont Bergan, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Class D-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan advanced to its fourth consecutive girls state semifinal by defeating No. 7 BDS 47-33 at Lincoln Southwest.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Knights (19-6) to their eighth consecutive win this season with 11 points. They led 23-15 at halftime. Jesslynn Hudson topped Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (23-5) with 11 points. The Eagles were 9 of 22 at the line.
Fremont Bergan (19-6)....10 13 7 17--47 BDS (23-5)........................6 9 4 14--33
FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 11, Paige Frickenstein 9, Rebecca Baker 8, Summer Bojanski 6, Aelisyn Mendlik 6, Claire Mlnarik 4, Carlee Hopke 3.
BDS: Jessalynn Hudson 11, Hanna Kadel 9, Taylor Sliva 7, Ashley Schlegel 6.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Nebraska Christian 41
The word echoed out of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s locker room seconds after the team entered it following a 56-41 win over Nebraska Christian in the first round of the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament on Tuesday.
The first-round monkey was officially off the Bulldogs’ back.
After winning the co-op’s state tournament debut in 2014, HLHF dropped five straight games in Lincoln, including first-round contests in three of the previous four seasons.
That streak is in the rearview mirror after the Bulldogs used a 19-4 advantage in the second quarter to spoil Nebraska Christian’s state debut.
“This is an incredible feeling,” said senior center Addison Schneider, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. “It means a lot to our team for all the hard work and dedication we put in not just this season but these last four seasons for the seniors. If I could feel this feeling all day, I would.”
HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said it was a relief and joy to eliminate any more talk about that state tournament losing streak.
“Finally, the curse is gone,” she said. “I’m proud of them. They did a great job. Getting past that first round is something they’ve wanted to do this entire season.”
Addison Schneider paced the Bulldogs with 18 points, with Halle Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer adding nine apiece. Sidney McHargue led Nebraska Christian with 10 points.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Fremont Bergan in the semifinals at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the Devaney Center.
Neb. Christian (20-6)........9 11 4 17—41 Humphrey/LHF (20-6)....12 19 13 12—56
NC: Shelby McHargue 6; Sidney McHargue 10; Reghan Flynn 9; Molly Griess 8; Tabitha Seip 6; Hope Seip 2.
HLHF: Paige Beller 6; Halle Beller 9; Alisha Dahlburg 8; Lexi Frauendorfer 9; Addison Schneider 18; Claire Korth 4; Ali Brandl 2.
— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News » Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Tuesday
From left: York's Kiersten Portwine, Norris' Sophia Talero, York's Chloe Koch and Norris' Delaney White and collide while trying to snag a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman grabs a loose ball ahead of Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Parker Christiansen wears colorful shows while shooting a free throw against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, gets looked at by trainers after colliding with Anistyn Rice while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach, left, and York's Mattie Pohl fight for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch tries to steal the ball from Norris' Delaney White York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch, back, and Norris' Mia Burke fight for a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch looks to pass against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in front of Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms shoots in front Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, center and Reese Booth, right, during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in the first half against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anna Clarke, left and Elkhorn North's Reese Booth get tangled up while going for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a second-half free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots between Waverly's Abigail Carter, left, and Alexis Adams, right during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shoots over Waverly's Anastyn Harms during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball downcourt in the second half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth shoots a free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick, left, and Waverly's Anna Clarke scramble for a loose ball in the second half during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer wears two different colored shows against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms dribbles the ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms guards Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to slow down Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, right, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler scores on a second-half fast break against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek sits on the bench with ice on her knee after getting injured against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening shoots over York's Lauryn Haggadone during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports