Class D-1 girls: Fremont Bergan, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN — Class D-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan advanced to its fourth consecutive girls state semifinal by defeating No. 7 BDS 47-33 at Lincoln Southwest.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Knights (19-6) to their eighth consecutive win this season with 11 points. They led 23-15 at halftime. Jesslynn Hudson topped Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (23-5) with 11 points. The Eagles were 9 of 22 at the line.

Fremont Bergan (19-6)....10 13 7 17--47

BDS (23-5)........................6 9 4 14--33

FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 11, Paige Frickenstein 9, Rebecca Baker 8, Summer Bojanski 6, Aelisyn Mendlik 6, Claire Mlnarik 4, Carlee Hopke 3.

BDS: Jessalynn Hudson 11, Hanna Kadel 9, Taylor Sliva 7, Ashley Schlegel 6.​

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Nebraska Christian 41

“Finally.”

The word echoed out of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s locker room seconds after the team entered it following a 56-41 win over Nebraska Christian in the first round of the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament on Tuesday.

The first-round monkey was officially off the Bulldogs’ back.

After winning the co-op’s state tournament debut in 2014, HLHF dropped five straight games in Lincoln, including first-round contests in three of the previous four seasons.

That streak is in the rearview mirror after the Bulldogs used a 19-4 advantage in the second quarter to spoil Nebraska Christian’s state debut.

“This is an incredible feeling,” said senior center Addison Schneider, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds. “It means a lot to our team for all the hard work and dedication we put in not just this season but these last four seasons for the seniors. If I could feel this feeling all day, I would.”

HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said it was a relief and joy to eliminate any more talk about that state tournament losing streak.

“Finally, the curse is gone,” she said. “I’m proud of them. They did a great job. Getting past that first round is something they’ve wanted to do this entire season.”

Addison Schneider paced the Bulldogs with 18 points, with Halle Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer adding nine apiece. Sidney McHargue led Nebraska Christian with 10 points.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Fremont Bergan in the semifinals at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the Devaney Center.

Neb. Christian (20-6)........9 11 4 17—41

Humphrey/LHF (20-6)....12 19 13 12—56

NC: Shelby McHargue 6; Sidney McHargue 10; Reghan Flynn 9; Molly Griess 8; Tabitha Seip 6; Hope Seip 2.

HLHF: Paige Beller 6; Halle Beller 9; Alisha Dahlburg 8; Lexi Frauendorfer 9; Addison Schneider 18; Claire Korth 4; Ali Brandl 2.

