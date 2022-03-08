 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class D-1 girls: Fremont Bergan rolls to fourth straight state semifinal

Bergan 47, BDS 33

Class D-1 No. 1 Fremont Bergan advanced to its fourth consecutive girls state semifinal by defeating No. 7 BDS 47-33 at Lincoln Southwest.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Knights (19-6) to their eighth consecutive win this season with 11 points. They led 23-15 at halftime. Jesslynn Hudson topped Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (23-5) with 11 points. The Eagles were 9 of 22 at the line.

Fremont Bergan (19-6)....10 13 7 17--47

BDS (23-5)........................6 9 4 14--33

FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 11, Paige Frickenstein 9, Rebecca Baker 8, Summer Bojanski 6, Aelisyn Mendlik 6, Claire Mlnarik 4, Carlee Hopke 3.

BDS: Jessalynn Hudson 11, Hanna Kadel 9, Taylor Sliva 7, Ashley Schlegel 6.​

