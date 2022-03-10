Class D-1 girls: Shelton and Humphrey/LHF punch tickets to each team's first state title game

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s bid to simultaneously reach the .500 mark for the first time this season and the Class D-1 state tournament championship game fell short on Thursday.

First-time state qualifier Shelton punched its ticket to Saturday’s title contest by overcoming an early double-digit deficit and downing the eighth-seeded Trojans 53-37 at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Bulldogs (27-1) limited Hartington Cedar Catholic (14-16) to 18 points and 5-for-28 shooting over the final three quarters. The Trojans connected on 9 of 14 shots and put up 19 points in the opening period.

Makenna Willis led Shelton to the comeback win. She put up a game-high 25 points and went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.

Dru Niemack chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds while Emmilly Berglund collected 10 points and 11 boards.

Hartington Cedar Catholic started the game the same way it finished its first-round upset of top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock – firing on all cylinders.

Makenna Noecker put up 10 points, Jordyn Steffen added five and Laney Kathol had five as the Trojans raced out to a 19-8 lead late in the first quarter.

But history repeated itself for Shelton, which trailed Niobrara/Verdigre by 10 points after the first quarter in its first-round victory.

The Bulldogs suddenly started scoring in the second quarter while Cedar Catholic went 0-for-9 from the floor

That enabled Shelton to reel off 13 of the final 14 points of the half and snag a 25-22 lead going into the locker room.

The Trojans faded nine points behind by the end of the third quarter.

Noecker finished with 17 points and Kathol had 10.

Hartington Cedar Catholic will play in Friday’s 3 p.m. consolation game at Lincoln East.

Hartington CC (14-16).....19 3 9 6—37

Shelton (27-1).................10 15 15 13—53

HCC: Makenna Noecker 7-20 2-4 17; Kathyne Jones 0-6 0-0 0; Jordyn Steffen 2-5 2-2 7; Laney Kathol 4-7 2-5 10; Lauren Bernecker 0-0 1-2 1; Sam Pick 0-1 0-0 0; Faith Christensen 0-0 0-0 0; Grace Wortman 1-3 0-0 2; Baiey Hochstein 0-0 0-00; Cadyn Uttecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 7-13 37.

S: Halie Clark 0-6 0-2 0; Alia Gomez 1-4 0-0 3; Dru Niemack 3-5 5-9 11; Makenna Willis 7-16 7-8 25; Emmilly Berglund 4-7 2-6 10; Mayte Meza 0-4 0-1 0; Sidney Gegg 1-4 2-2 4; Brianna Simmons 0-1 0-0 0; Addison Burr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 16-27 53.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Fremont Bergan 38

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family looked like a title contender right from the start of Thursday’s Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament semifinal.

Fremont Bergan just looked uncomfortable.

The third-seeded Bulldogs forced the second-seeded Knights to miss their first 14 shots to race out to an 18-1 lead.

That set the table for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to cruise into its first finals appearance with a 53-38 victory at the Devaney Center.

“I know we put it all together. I’m kind of shocked here,” HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “We came to play, and they’ve been ready to play since we finished Nebraska Christian (in the first round).”

Fremont Bergan (19-7) found itself facing an 11-point deficit by the time it scored and was down by 17 when it finally got a field goal to snap that 0-for-14 start.

“Our defense was on point,” senior forward Paige Beller said. “It was unstoppable, honestly, at that point. Then with everyone scoring in the first quarter it was like, wow, here we are.”

An aggressive attitude paid off for the Bulldogs (21-6) on the defensive end.

“We got in their face. We knew that they had shooters,” Hanzel said. “(Kaitlyn) Mlnarik is really good at driving, so our matchup zone was just on point today. We would not let her drive.

“Our guards are so fast up top. We closed out on the shooters. I felt we just played pretty darn good basketball.”

Mlnarik was held to 1-for-14 shooting and two points, 11 below her season average.

Things were going just as well for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on the offensive end. Four players scored the team’s first nine points.

“They couldn’t focus on one person because everyone was scoring — shooting 3s, driving on the inside,” said Addison Schneider, who finished with games highs in points (18) and rebounds (23). “That was a total team effort today because they didn’t know who to focus on — even us. We were like, who is going to score today? Everyone scored a bucket.”

The Knights never scored more than five unanswered points and couldn’t find a way to overcome the first quarter to climb back into the game.

The win averaged first-round losses to Bergan in the Bulldogs’ two previous state tournament appearances.

“We’ve been pumped up about the state tournament because we’ve been working so hard,” said Lexi Frauendorfer, who had 10 points and returned after injuring her ankle in the second quarter. “We have had hardships at the state tournament, so I think that’s a big motivator for us.”

The HLHF girls matched the boys’ accomplishment of reaching their state championship game. With the teams alternating playing days during the unique one-week state tournament schedule, Thursday was the fourth consecutive day that one of the teams advanced.

If the Bulldogs can extend that winning streak two more days, it will be the first program to claim boys and girls state titles in the same season since Falls City Sacred Heart in 2018.

It’s been quite the week for the town of Humphrey, which will also see the St. Francis girls try to repeat as Class D2 state champions on Friday.

“It’s been a fun week. It’s been crazy,” Hanzel said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next week when I have to go to school.

“It’s a real high right now. If the boys weren’t here, we’d be driving back and forth. But we almost have to stay so we can go watch those boys play. Humphrey basketball — wow, it’s pretty fun. Everyone is in a championship.”

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls will face first-time state qualifier Shelton (27-1) in Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We’ve got homework to do. It’s going to be fun,” Hanzel said. “We made it to ‘The Bank.’ Now we have work to do.”

Humphrey/LHF (21-6)....14 11 14 14—53

Fremont Bergan (19-7).....1 10 12 15—38

HLHF: Paige Beller 2-5 0-2 4; Halle Beller 1-4 4-6 6; Alisha Dahlberg 3-9 1-2 8; Lexi Frauendorfer 3-8 3-10 10; Addison Schneider 5-9 8-10 18; Claire Korth 2-6 2-2 7; Abi Schneider 0-0 0-0 0; Ali Brandl 0-0 0-0 0; Mollie Groteluschen 0-2 0-2 0; Anna Bialas 0-0 0-0 0; Ellee Hanzel 0-0 0-0 0; Jenaya Wemhoff 0-0 0-0 0; Nellie Streblow 0-1 0-0 0; Chelsa Reardon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 18-32 53.

FB: Summer Bojanski 2-6 2-4 7; Kaitlyn Mlnarik 1-14 0-0 2; Rebecca Baker 4-10 0-0 10; Paige Frickenstein 2-3 0-0 4; Carlee Hapke 2-6 1-2 6; Adisyn Mendik 2-6 0-0 6; Adler Gilfry 0-1 0-0 0; Claire Mlnarik 0-1 0-0 0; Sydney Meyer 0-1 0-0 0; Linden Nosal 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Carlson 0-0 0-0 0; Nora Pentel 0-0 0-0 0; Madison Schmidt 1-1 0-0 3; Mia Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 3-6 38.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News