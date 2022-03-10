Class D-1 girls: Shelton punches ticket to first state title game

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s bid to simultaneously reach the .500 mark for the first time this season and the Class D1 state tournament championship game fell short on Thursday.

First-time state qualifier Shelton punched its ticket to Saturday’s title contest by overcoming an early double-digit deficit and downing the eighth-seeded Trojans 53-37 at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Bulldogs (27-1) limited Hartington Cedar Catholic (14-16) to 18 points and 5-for-28 shooting over the final three quarters. The Trojans connected on 9 of 14 shots and put up 19 points in the opening period.

Makenna Willis led Shelton to the comeback win. She put up a game-high 25 points and went 4-for-7 on 3-pointers.

Dru Niemack chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds while Emmilly Berglund collected 10 points and 11 boards.

Hartington Cedar Catholic started the game the same way it finished its first-round upset of top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock – firing on all cylinders.

Makenna Noecker put up 10 points, Jordyn Steffen added five and Laney Kathol had five as the Trojans raced out to a 19-8 lead late in the first quarter.

But history repeated itself for Shelton, which trailed Niobrara/Verdigre by 10 points after the first quarter in its first-round victory.

The Bulldogs suddenly started scoring in the second quarter while Cedar Catholic went 0-for-9 from the floor

That enabled Shelton to reel off 13 of the final 14 points of the half and snag a 25-22 lead going into the locker room.

The Trojans faded nine points behind by the end of the third quarter.

Noecker finished with 17 points and Kathol had 10.

Hartington Cedar Catholic will play in Friday’s 3 p.m. consolation game at Lincoln East.

Hartington CC 19 3 9 6 -- 37

Shelton 10 15 15 13 -- 53

HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-16): Makenna Noecker 7-20 2-4 17; Kathyne Jones 0-6 0-0 0; Jordyn Steffen 2-5 2-2 7; Laney Kathol 4-7 2-5 10; Lauren Bernecker 0-0 1-2 1; Sam Pick 0-1 0-0 0; Faith Christensen 0-0 0-0 0; Grace Wortman 1-3 0-0 2; Baiey Hochstein 0-0 0-00; Cadyn Uttecht 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 7-13 37.

SHELTON (27-1): Halie Clark 0-6 0-2 0; Alia Gomez 1-4 0-0 3; Dru Niemack 3-5 5-9 11; Makenna Willis 7-16 7-8 25; Emmilly Berglund 4-7 2-6 10; Mayte Meza 0-4 0-1 0; Sidney Gegg 1-4 2-2 4; Brianna Simmons 0-1 0-0 0; Addison Burr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 16-27 53.