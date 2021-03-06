 Skip to main content
Class D-1: Grace Cave's buzzer beater helps Weeping Water win program's first state title
Class D-1: Grace Cave's buzzer beater helps Weeping Water win program's first state title

LINCOLN — Weeping Water won its first state title Saturday by defeating Pleasanton 40-39 in the Class D-1 final of the girls state basketball tournament.

Grace Cave sank the go-ahead layup with 6 seconds left to boost the 23-5 Indians. Cave, a UNO commit, finished with a game-high 16 points.

Pleasanton, the defending D-1 champion, finishes 27-2.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska girls basketball tournament Saturday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

