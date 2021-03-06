Class D-1: Grace Cave's buzzer beater helps Weeping Water win program's first state title

LINCOLN — Weeping Water won its first state title Saturday by defeating Pleasanton 40-39 in the Class D-1 final of the girls state basketball tournament.
Grace Cave sank the go-ahead layup with 6 seconds left to boost the 23-5 Indians. Cave, a UNO commit, finished with a game-high 16 points.
Pleasanton, the defending D-1 champion, finishes 27-2.
