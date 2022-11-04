 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class D-1: Hartington Cedar Catholic sweeps Maywood-Hayes Center in the semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

Sights and sounds from the NSAA Class D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

LINCOLN — It will feel like old home week when Hartington Cedar Catholic takes on Norfolk Catholic in the Class D-1 state volleyball final.

The teams will be playing for the fourth time this season.

That match-up was guaranteed when the Trojans swept Maywood-Hayes Center 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 in Friday's semifinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Norfolk Catholic won the earlier semifinal to punch its ticket to the championship.

"It's going to be a good one," Trojans coach Denae Buss said. "We hope to challenge them."

The Knights hold a 2-1 edge this season between the squads from the Mid-State Conference. Cedar Catholic captured the most recent match-up, winning at Norfolk Catholic in subdistricts.

The Trojans, who survived a five-setter Thursday against Cambridge, had an easier time with the Wolves. They grabbed the early lead in all three sets and eventually finished off the match on a block from junior Lexi Eickhoff.

"After our match yesterday, we watched some game film," Buss said. "We went over our game plan and used it to our advantage."

Laney Kathol led the Trojans with 18 kills while Eickhoff and Melayna McGregor each had eight. Meredith McGregor doled out 37 assists.

Olivia Hansen had seven kills to lead the Wolves, who will play in a consolation match Saturday.

Maywood-Hayes Center (26-3)............17  20  15

Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-10).......25  25  25

MHC (kills-aces-blocks): Kiley Hejtmanek 0-3-0, Olivia Hansen 7-0-1, Alexis Wood 2-0-1, Mataya Roberts 6-0-0, Maddie Doyle 0-1-0, Naomi Broker 2-0-0.

HCC: Laney Kathol 18-1-1, Kathlyne Jones 1-0-0, Lexi Eickhoff 8-0-1, Jozie Becker 2-0-1, Meredith McGregor 0-2-0, Melayna McGregor 8-0-0, Lauren Bernecker 6-0-0.

​Set assists: MHC 19 (Hejtmanek 11, Ashlin Broz 8). HCC 40 (Mere. McGregor 37, Jones 2, Grace Wortmann 1).

