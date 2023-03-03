LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia rallied for a 38-31 win over Ravenna on Friday in a Class D-1 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 19-7 Hawkettes advance to the D-1 final Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. St. Cecilia, last year's Class C-2 champion, will be making its fifth consecutive appearance in the title game.

Ravenna (25-3) will play in a consolation game Saturday at Lincoln Northwest.

Centura 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

LINCOLN — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans dropped their Nebraska Class D1 girls state basketball semifinal in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday, losing a strong lead and falling to the Centura Centurions 65-45.

The Trojans held a 34-27 lead at halftime, but Centura used a three from Taya Christensen to get going. Makenna Noecker made two free throws to give Cedar Catholic some breathing room, but it would not last long.

Sydney Davis scored seven-straight points in response, the last of which came on a layup that put the Centurions ahead. Paige Crawford added a three-pointer for the burgundy and white to give it a 40-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Davis drove to the hoop, drew a foul and made both free throws to open the period. Kyra Wooden added a three to keep things going. Eventually the team took a 45-36 lead with six minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

Davis finished with a game-leading 25 points, going 8-for-8 on two-point attempts. The senior guard scored 13 of her points in the second half after being held to three in the second quarter. Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann felt that the foul trouble the Trojans had to deal with made it hard to account for everyone on defense.

“When you get to that point, you’re trying not to foul, but you’ve still got to play defense,” he said. “It’s tough, but they’re all good players. You expect that out of them so at some point one of them’s going to get hot.”

Centura’s run forced Cedar Catholic to take a timeout. During that timeout, it was determined that Noecker, Cedar Catholic’s leading scorer, had five fouls and was disqualified from the game. The senior averaged 20.5 points heading into the state tournament and finished the day with 18 points.

The Centurions kept right on rolling from there, going on a 11-3 run to put the game out of reach. Starters were taken out with two minutes left.

Cedar Catholic was held without a field goal for the second half until there was 1:14 remaining, when Grace Wortmann drove to the hoop for two. Addison Wolter hit a three with six seconds left.

The Trojans shot 2-for-22 in the second half.

Wortmann felt the team couldn’t find a rhythm of any kind in the second half, leading to its offensive struggles.

“We couldn’t find any flow,” he said. “Nothing wanted to really work or bounce our way in the second half and then it just got away from us.”

This was the fourth straight year the Trojans have reached the state semifinals and the fourth straight year they’ve lost.

Centura got out to a 9-2 lead to start the game, with six of those points coming from Davis. The Trojans then went on a 14-2 run to end the quarter. Ten of those points came from Noecker, including two free throws with no time left.

The teams went back and forth to start the second and Cedar Catholic held a 24-21 lead with 2:40 to go. Then a three by Kathlyne Jones kickstarted a 10-6 run by the Trojans going into halftime.

Noecker was one of two seniors on this year’s Trojans team, including Laney Kathol, who had 10 points on the day before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Wortmann felt that their hard work as varsity players on the court, off the court, during practice and in the offseason was a valuable asset to the team for their four years.

“That’s why the tears come out at the end,” he said. “Because they’re working through as much as they can to get to that point. I’m super proud of them. It just doesn’t work out your way sometimes, but one time it’ll work.”

Cedar Catholic will play for third place in Class D1 on Saturday. The Trojans face the Ravenna Bluejays at Lincoln Southeast High School at 11 a.m.

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

