LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia rallied for a 38-31 win over Ravenna on Friday in a Class D-1 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament.
The 19-7 Hawkettes advance to the D-1 final Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. St. Cecilia, last year's Class C-2 champion, will be making its fifth consecutive appearance in the title game.
Ravenna (25-3) will play in a consolation game Saturday at Lincoln Northwest.
Molly Ladwig scored 25 points in Skutt's opening-round win and spoke with the World-Herald's Mike Patterson afterwards.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan passes the ball during the first half against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Norris's Sage Burbach battle for the opening tipoff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer shoots in front of Norris's Ashley Gruber during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, left, guards Norris's Grace Heaney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan sports colorful shows against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson shoots in front of Norris's Sage Burbach during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden scores two-points against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball towards Norris's Kennedy Sullivan during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York's Kynli Combs guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne as she takes a shot in the first half during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York's Rylyn Cast guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley passes the ball against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Grayson Piening during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York's Chloe Koch goes up to shoot between Scottsbluff's Tierra West, lef,t and Shae Willats, right, during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York'S Chloe Koch dribbles in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York's Josephine Loosvelt passes the ball in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
York's Kiersten Portwine looks to pass the ball against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
