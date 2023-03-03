LINCOLN — Hastings St. Cecilia rallied for a 38-31 win over Ravenna on Friday in a Class D-1 semifinal of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 19-7 Hawkettes advance to the D-1 final Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. St. Cecilia, last year's Class C-2 champion, will be making its fifth consecutive appearance in the title game.

Ravenna (25-3) will play in a consolation game Saturday at Lincoln Northwest.

