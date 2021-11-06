Class D-1: Howells-Dodge beats Fremont Bergan to win first state volleyball title

LINCOLN — Led by the sisters Baumert, Howells-Dodge won its first state volleyball championship Saturday.
Ellie and Grace Baumert each pounded 23 kills to lead the Jaguars to an 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 victory over Fremont Bergan in the Class D-1 final at the Devaney Center.
Howells-Dodge, making its fifth trip to state, finishes 31-3.
"This feels awesome," coach Taryn Janke said. "We had to make some adjustments but it's great to pull this out for our school."
Howells-Dodge was dangerously close to not even making the final. The Jaguars trailed Nebraska Christian 2-0 in a semifinal match Friday and staved off a match point before rallying to win in five.
"It takes us a little bit of time to figure out what other teams are doing," Janke said. "We've been down before but that's something that works for us."
Her squad was down early Saturday when the Knights took the first set 25-18. Howells-Dodge began its comeback in the second set, rolling to an 11-point win while finishing off the set on a kill by Grace Baumert.
The third set was pivotal in the match and Bergan appeared to be in control with a 15-10 lead. The Jaguars then went on a 9-4 run and got it tied at 19-19.
The set was tied at 21 and 22 before Howells-Dodge took its first lead on a kill by Ellie Baumert. The Jaguars led 24-22 and 25-24 before finishing off the set on another Ellie Baumert kill.
The Knights showed their own resilience by regrouping in the fourth set. But once again Howells-Dodge rallied, coming back from a 16-8 deficit to take its first lead at 21-20 on a Grace Baumert kill.
The Jaguars outscored Bergan 4-1 the rest of the way and captured the match on a Grace Baumert kill.
"There are no words," junior Grace Baumert said. "It's amazing to win this for my team and my sister."
Ellie Baumert is a senior setter who is pledged to Texas Tech. She'll graduate early in December before heading off to Lubbock, Texas.
She also had 21 assists and 18 digs in her final varsity volleyball appearance.
"I wrote down a goal when I was in the seventh grade that I wanted to win a state championship," Ellie said. "To make that happen is a dream come true."
Kaitlyn Mlnarik had 17 kills and Paige Frickenstein 13 for Bergan (27-11), which finished as the state runner-up for the third straight year.
Fremont Bergan (27-11) ...25;14;24;21
Howells-Dodge (31-3) ... 18;25;26;25
FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 17-0-6, Paige Frickenstein 13-0-3, Rebecca Baker 3-0-1, Carlee Hapke 2-0-0, Linden Nosal 2-0-1, Kennedy Bacon 8-3-3.
HD: (kills-aces-blocks): Blair Fiala 3-0-1, Grace Baumert 23-5-3, Carly Bayer 3-0-3, Brooklyn Macholan 0-1-4, Natalie Pieper 6-0-0, Ellie Baumert 23-1-2.
Set assists: FB 39 (Baker 32, Hapke 3, Summer Bojanski 3, Mlnarik 1). HD 56 (Fiala 35, E. Baumert 21).
