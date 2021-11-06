Class D-1: Howells-Dodge beats Fremont Bergan to win first state volleyball title

LINCOLN — Led by the sisters Baumert, Howells-Dodge won its first state volleyball championship Saturday.

Ellie and Grace Baumert each pounded 23 kills to lead the Jaguars to an 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 victory over Fremont Bergan in the Class D-1 final at the Devaney Center.

Howells-Dodge, making its fifth trip to state, finishes 31-3.

"This feels awesome," coach Taryn Janke said. "We had to make some adjustments but it's great to pull this out for our school."

Howells-Dodge was dangerously close to not even making the final. The Jaguars trailed Nebraska Christian 2-0 in a semifinal match Friday and staved off a match point before rallying to win in five.

"It takes us a little bit of time to figure out what other teams are doing," Janke said. "We've been down before but that's something that works for us."

Her squad was down early Saturday when the Knights took the first set 25-18. Howells-Dodge began its comeback in the second set, rolling to an 11-point win while finishing off the set on a kill by Grace Baumert.

The third set was pivotal in the match and Bergan appeared to be in control with a 15-10 lead. The Jaguars then went on a 9-4 run and got it tied at 19-19.