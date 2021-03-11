Class D-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defeats North Platte St. Patrick’s to advance to final

LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family wanted to see Howells-Dodge again, and as late as possible, in the state tournament.

With a strong start to the second half Thursday, the Bulldogs get their rematch in the season’s ultimate game.

They set up Saturday’s 9 a.m. Class D-1 final against the Jaguars with a 52-39 win over North Platte St. Patrick’s in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They’ll be playing for their second state title in three years.

The No. 5 Bulldogs (22-5) lost to Howells-Dodge 53-49 in a subdistrict final.

“It was obviously a disappointing loss but I think that win for them might have pushed them and put them on the other side of the bracket," coach Joe Hesse said. “I don't know if anybody was really excited about playing Southern Valley (in the first round) because we knew they were good.

“It’s kind of a fun year in D-1. There’s no gimmies down here. Everybody's really good but our kids were excited about a potential rematch in the big one and not having to play them in the semis or first round.”