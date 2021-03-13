Class D-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outlasts Howells-Dodge in OT to win 2nd title in 3 years

LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won its second Class D-1 state title in three years, but this one needed overtime Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs never led after the opening basket until opening overtime with a score that propelled them to a 52-47 win over Howells-Dodge.
It was the second win over the Jaguars in the postseason for No. 5 HLHF (23-5), following the teams’ subdistrict final matchup.
Jacob Sjuts, a 6-5 junior, had 24 points and 20 rebounds for HLHF.
Blake Sindelar had 18 in the final for No. 4 Howells-Dodge (20-9) and 79 in the Jaguars’ three tournament games.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports