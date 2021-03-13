 Skip to main content
Class D-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outlasts Howells-Dodge in OT to win 2nd title in 3 years
BASKETBALL

Class D-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outlasts Howells-Dodge in OT to win 2nd title in 3 years

HLHF celly

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Sage Frauendorfer jumps into the arms of coach Joe Hesse after defeating Howells-Dodge in overtime for the D-1 championship on Saturday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won its second Class D-1 state title in three years, but this one needed overtime Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bulldogs never led after the opening basket until opening overtime with a score that propelled them to a 52-47 win over Howells-Dodge.

It was the second win over the Jaguars in the postseason for No. 5 HLHF (23-5), following the teams’ subdistrict final matchup.

Jacob Sjuts, a 6-5 junior, had 24 points and 20 rebounds for HLHF.

Blake Sindelar had 18 in the final for No. 4 Howells-Dodge (20-9) and 79 in the Jaguars’ three tournament games.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

