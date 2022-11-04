 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Class D-1: Norfolk catholic downs BDS in four sets to advance to state final

  • Updated
Sights and sounds from the NSAA Class D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

LINCOLN — Norfolk Catholic defeated Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in four sets Friday to advance to the Class D-1 final of the state volleyball tournament.

The Knights won the match 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 and will play at 11 a.m. Saturday for the school's first title.

