Class D-1: Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic punch tickets to Friday semifinals

Norfolk Catholic topples Nebraska Christian

Looking to make amends for last year, Norfolk Catholic posted a first-round win Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.

The Knights defeated Nebraska Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 in a first-round Class D-1 match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The win lifts Norfolk Catholic (29-4) into a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It also keeps the Knights on track for the school's first state title following last year's disappointment. The 2020 state runner-up was eliminated in the first round by Wisner-Pilger.

"I think last year is driving us a lot," coach Michaela Bellar said. "But a lot of these girls were on our runner-up team from two years ago and they want that state title."

The Knights had to rally to capture the first set Thursday. They trailed 24-22 but won the next four points on two Channatee Robles kills and a pair of Eagles hitting errors.

Norfolk Catholic won the second set by 10 before moving on to the third. The Knights held the lead most of the way though Nebraska Christian drew within 21-20.

Bellar's team finished strong again, scoring the final four points to close out the match. An ace by Saylor Fischer boosted Norfolk Catholic into the semifinals.

Robles, a Wayne State recruit, led the Knights with 17 kills. Allison Brungardt added eight and Addison Corr chipped in six.

Reghan Flynn had 11 kills and Taytum Perdew 10 for the Eagles, who finish 27-8.

Nebraska Christian (27-8).... 24 15 20

Norfolk Catholic (29-4)......... 26 25 25

Neb. C (kills-aces-blocks): Taytum Perdew 10-0-0, Sheridan Falk 3-0-1, Hope Seip 5-0-0, Reghan Flynn 11-1-0, Ali Bruning 0-1-0, Amanda Needham 2-0-0.

NC: Kenzie Janssen 4-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 3-0-0, Saylor Fischer 2-2-0, Addison Corr 6-0-0, Allison Brungardt 8-1-0, Channatee Robles 17-1-1, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.

Set assists: Neb. C 31 (Bruning 30, Needham 1); NC 34 (Wattier 19, Fischer 14, Brungardt 1).

Hartington Cedar Catholic rallies to upend Cambridge

Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a two-set deficit to stay alive Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.

Cedar Catholic bounced back to post a 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 victory in a Class D-1 first-round match. The victory lifts the 25-10 Trojans into an 11 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Senior outside hitter Laney Kathol had 27 kills to pace Cedar Catholic, which is seeking its third title and first since 2012. Senior setter Meredith McGregor had 45 assists and six aces.

Second-seeded Cambridge finishes 29-3.​

Cambridge (29-3)............................. 25 32 21 14 10

Hartington Cedar Catholic (25-10) ... 19 30 25 25 15

C (kills-aces-blocks): Breelle Miller 1-2-0, Brylyn Springer 5-0-1, Leah Downer 0-0-1, Jacey Kent 7-1-0, Erin Johnson 6-1-3, Bailee Ahlemeyer 0-2-0.

HCC: Laney Kathol 27-1-3, Kathlyne Jones 0-1-0, Lexi Eickhoff 7-0-2, Faith Christensen 1-0-0, Jozie Becker 3-0-0, Meredith McGregor 1-6-0, Melayna McGregor 5-0-0, Lauren Bernecker 6-0-3.

Set assists: C 27 (Miller 25, Kent 2); HCC 45 (Mer. McGregor 45).

Maywood-Hayes Center beats Meridian in four

Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The win lifts the 26-2 Wolves into an 11 a.m. semifinal Friday against Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs end the season 27-5.

BDS downs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in five sets

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in five sets Thursday in a Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 27-5 Eagles prevailed 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7. They advance to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday against Norfolk Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

​The Mustangs finish the season 27-6.