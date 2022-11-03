Class D-1: Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic punch tickets to Friday semifinals

Sights and sounds from Class A state volleyball on Wednesday
Norfolk Catholic topples Nebraska Christian
Looking to make amends for last year, Norfolk Catholic posted a first-round win Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.
The Knights defeated Nebraska Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 in a first-round Class D-1 match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The win lifts Norfolk Catholic (29-4) into a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It also keeps the Knights on track for the school's first state title following last year's disappointment. The 2020 state runner-up was eliminated in the first round by Wisner-Pilger.
"I think last year is driving us a lot," coach Michaela Bellar said. "But a lot of these girls were on our runner-up team from two years ago and they want that state title."
The Knights had to rally to capture the first set Thursday. They trailed 24-22 but won the next four points on two Channatee Robles kills and a pair of Eagles hitting errors.
Norfolk Catholic won the second set by 10 before moving on to the third. The Knights held the lead most of the way though Nebraska Christian drew within 21-20.
Bellar's team finished strong again, scoring the final four points to close out the match. An ace by Saylor Fischer boosted Norfolk Catholic into the semifinals.
Robles, a Wayne State recruit, led the Knights with 17 kills. Allison Brungardt added eight and Addison Corr chipped in six.
Reghan Flynn had 11 kills and Taytum Perdew 10 for the Eagles, who finish 27-8.
Nebraska Christian (27-8).... 24 15 20 Norfolk Catholic (29-4)......... 26 25 25
Neb. C (kills-aces-blocks): Taytum Perdew 10-0-0, Sheridan Falk 3-0-1, Hope Seip 5-0-0, Reghan Flynn 11-1-0, Ali Bruning 0-1-0, Amanda Needham 2-0-0.
NC: Kenzie Janssen 4-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 3-0-0, Saylor Fischer 2-2-0, Addison Corr 6-0-0, Allison Brungardt 8-1-0, Channatee Robles 17-1-1, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.
Set assists: Neb. C 31 (Bruning 30, Needham 1); NC 34 (Wattier 19, Fischer 14, Brungardt 1).
Hartington Cedar Catholic rallies to upend Cambridge
Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a two-set deficit to stay alive Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.
Cedar Catholic bounced back to post a 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 victory in a Class D-1 first-round match. The victory lifts the 25-10 Trojans into an 11 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Senior outside hitter Laney Kathol had 27 kills to pace Cedar Catholic, which is seeking its third title and first since 2012. Senior setter Meredith McGregor had 45 assists and six aces.
Second-seeded Cambridge finishes 29-3.
Cambridge (29-3)............................. 25 32 21 14 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic (25-10) ... 19 30 25 25 15
C (kills-aces-blocks): Breelle Miller 1-2-0, Brylyn Springer 5-0-1, Leah Downer 0-0-1, Jacey Kent 7-1-0, Erin Johnson 6-1-3, Bailee Ahlemeyer 0-2-0.
HCC: Laney Kathol 27-1-3, Kathlyne Jones 0-1-0, Lexi Eickhoff 7-0-2, Faith Christensen 1-0-0, Jozie Becker 3-0-0, Meredith McGregor 1-6-0, Melayna McGregor 5-0-0, Lauren Bernecker 6-0-3.
Set assists: C 27 (Miller 25, Kent 2); HCC 45 (Mer. McGregor 45).
Maywood-Hayes Center beats Meridian in four
Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Meridian 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.
The win lifts the 26-2 Wolves into an 11 a.m. semifinal Friday against Hartington Cedar Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Mustangs end the season 27-5.
BDS downs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in five sets
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in five sets Thursday in a Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.
The 27-5 Eagles prevailed 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7. They advance to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday against Norfolk Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Mustangs finish the season 27-6.
Photos: Nebraska state volleyball tournament, Nov. 3
The BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller celebrates a point in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
BDS' Ashley Schlegel (33) gets low for the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Taryn Arbuthnot (2) hits the ball over the net in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
BDS' Campbell Bohling (21) bumps the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
BDS' Hallie Hoins (8) gets low for the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Mikah O'Neill (11) bumps the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
BDS' Cloey Carlson (11) bumps the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Jenna Clafin (7) serves the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller's Katelynn Reiter (7) sets the ball in the BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. BDS won in five sets.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Naomi Broker (21) serves the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Kiley Hejtmanek (1) sets the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
The Maywood-Hayes Center bench celebrates a point in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
Meridian's Taelyn Filipi (5) goes for the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
The BDS vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller and the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Kesli Cox (8) bumps the ball in the Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Meridian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Maywood-Hayes Center won in four sets.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Meredith McGregor (9) sets the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge's Bailee Ahlemeyer (15) serves the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Hartington Cedar Catholic celebrates a point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge's Jalen Kent (5), Bailee Ahlemeyer (15) and Jacey Kent (10) watch teammate Breelle Miller (2) bump the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge's Jacey Kent (10) looks for an official after a Hartington Cedar Catholic point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge's Jalen Kent (5) gets low for the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge's Leah Downer (7) and Brylyn Springer (4) go up for a ball from Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol (1) in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor (12) and Laney Kathol (1) go for the ball on the edge of the court in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge's Breelle Milleer (2) serves the ball in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge celebrates a point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Cambridge fans cheer on their team in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Hartington Cedar Catholic celebrates a point in the Cambridge vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Hartington Cedar Catholic won in five sets.
Norfolk Catholic's Addison Corr (7) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Norfolk Catholic celebrates a point in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Nebraska Christian's Hope Siep (8) hits the ball across the net toward Norfolk Catholic's Saylor Fischer (6) and Kenzie Janssen (4) in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Norfolk Catholic's Allison Brungardt (8) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Nebraska Christian's Ali Bruning (12) sets the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn (10) hits the ball over toward Norfolk Catholic's Channatee Robles (15) and Addison Corr (7) in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
The Norfolk Catholic bench watches the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Nebraska Christian's Taytum Perdew (1) hits the ball over the net to Norfolk Catholic's Kenzie Janssen (4) in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
The Nebraska Christian bench celebrates a play in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
Nebraska Christian's Graci Boersen (14) serves the ball in the Norfolk Catholic vs. Nebraska Christian Class D1 quarterfinals of the NSAA state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday. Norfolk Catholic won in three sets.
