Class D-1: Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic punch tickets to Friday semifinals

Sights and sounds from Class A state volleyball on Wednesday
Norfolk Catholic topples Nebraska Christian
Looking to make amends for last year, Norfolk Catholic posted a first-round win Thursday at the state volleyball tournament.
The Knights defeated Nebraska Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 in a first-round Class D-1 match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The win lifts Norfolk Catholic (29-4) into a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It also keeps the Knights on track for the school's first state title following last year's disappointment. The 2020 state runner-up was eliminated in the first round by Wisner-Pilger.
"I think last year is driving us a lot," coach Michaela Bellar said. "But a lot of these girls were on our runner-up team from two years ago and they want that state title."
The Knights had to rally to capture the first set Thursday. They trailed 24-22 but won the next four points on two Channatee Robles kills and a pair of Eagles hitting errors.
Norfolk Catholic won the second set by 10 before moving on to the third. The Knights held the lead most of the way though Nebraska Christian drew within 21-20.
Bellar's team finished strong again, scoring the final four points to close out the match. An ace by Saylor Fischer boosted Norfolk Catholic into the semifinals.
Robles, a Wayne State recruit, led the Knights with 17 kills. Allison Brungardt added eight and Addison Corr chipped in six.
Reghan Flynn had 11 kills and Taytum Perdew 10 for the Eagles, who finish 27-8.
Nebraska Christian (27-8).... 24 15 20 Norfolk Catholic (29-4)......... 26 25 25
Neb. C (kills-aces-blocks): Taytum Perdew 10-0-0, Sheridan Falk 3-0-1, Hope Seip 5-0-0, Reghan Flynn 11-1-0, Ali Bruning 0-1-0, Amanda Needham 2-0-0.
NC: Kenzie Janssen 4-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 3-0-0, Saylor Fischer 2-2-0, Addison Corr 6-0-0, Allison Brungardt 8-1-0, Channatee Robles 17-1-1, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.
Set assists: Neb. C 31 (Bruning 30, Needham 1); NC 34 (Wattier 19, Fischer 14, Brungardt 1).
Hartington Cedar Catholic upends Cambridge
Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted Cambridge 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.
Seventh-seeded Cedar Catholic (25-10) advances to play in an 11 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Second-seeded Cambridge finishes 29-3.
