LINCOLN — Defending champion North Platte St. Patrick's held Mead scoreless after the Raiders gained a 37-37 tie with 5:41 left for a 48-37 win in the Class D-1 first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
William Moats broke the tie in only 11 seconds with a basket for the 24-2 Irish. Mead finished 18-9.
