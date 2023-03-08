LINCOLN — Defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s was tied in the fourth quarter.

For 11 seconds.

What ensured was an 11-0 closing run in the final 5½ minutes for a 48-37 win in the Class D-1 first round Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 6 Mead (18-9) forged the brief tie on a basket by Francis Hebenstreit, who rebounded his own missed free throw for a reverse 3-point possession. Hebenstreit led the Raiders with 23 points.

“I was quite concerned,’’ St. Patrick’s coach William O’Malley said. “He was getting down the lane and making it difficult for us. “We had a couple of what I think are really outstanding defenders playing him but he was still able to get the ball up on the rim and he's pretty efficient.”

William Moats broke the tie with a bucket and Sam Troshynski fed the game’s leading scorer, Brecken Erickson, for another. Erickson had 28 points and 15 rebounds.

“We've been there before. We've been there in plenty of our other games last year,” Erickson said. “We had that moment where you just kind of regroup and brush it off.”

Mead (18-9)...................................8 12 10 7—37

North Platte St. Patrick’s (24-2)...11 14 8 15—48

M: Francis Hebenstreit 23, Beau LaCroix 6, Tristan Zweiner 3, Luke Carritt 3.

NPSP: Brecken Erickson 28, Sam Troshynski 7, William Moats 6, Andrew Brosius 4, Zarek Branch 3.

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55, 2OT

Dundy County-Stratton, which trailed by double digits in the second half, outscored Elm Creek 12-3 in the second overtime for a 63-55 win in the Class D-1 first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

DCS (23-4) meets defending champion North Platte St. Patrick's (24-2) at 9 a.m. Friday at Devaney Center. The Irish own a 65-60 win over DCS from the regular season.

