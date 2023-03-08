LINCOLN — Defending champion North Platte St. Patrick’s was tied in the fourth quarter.

For 11 seconds.

What ensured was an 11-0 closing run in the final 5½ minutes for a 48-37 win in the Class D-1 first round Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 6 Mead (18-9) forged the brief tie on a basket by Francis Hebenstreit, who rebounded his own missed free throw for a reverse 3-point possession. Hebenstreit led the Raiders with 23 points.

“I was quite concerned,’’ St. Patrick’s coach William O’Malley said. “He was getting down the lane and making it difficult for us. “We had a couple of what I think are really outstanding defenders playing him but he was still able to get the ball up on the rim and he's pretty efficient.”

William Moats broke the tie with a bucket and Sam Troshynski fed the game’s leading scorer, Brecken Erickson, for another. Erickson had 28 points and 15 rebounds.

“We've been there before. We've been there in plenty of our other games last year,” Erickson said. “We had that moment where you just kind of regroup and brush it off.”

Mead (18-9)...................................8 12 10 7—37

North Platte St. Patrick’s (24-2)...11 14 8 15—48

M: Francis Hebenstreit 23, Beau LaCroix 6, Tristan Zweiner 3, Luke Carritt 3.

NPSP: Brecken Erickson 28, Sam Troshynski 7, William Moats 6, Andrew Brosius 4, Zarek Branch 3.

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Elm Creek 55, 2OT

The first five quarters weren't enough to separate Elm Creek and Dundy County Stratton, but the sixth quarter was.

In the second overtime, the Tigers pulled away for a 63-55 win, ending the season for the Buffaloes.

Elm Creek had a shot to win it at the end of the first overtime, getting the ball in the post, with the defender falling down on the turnaround jumping.

However, it went slightly long, sending the game to more extra time.

The Buffaloes couldn't find ways to score in the sixth, coming up largely empty from the line, leading to a late barrage to get DCS firmly ahead, and sending Elm Creek's season to a bitter end.

The culprit for the Buffaloes were free throws. Elm Creek went 12-of-21 from the line, with nine misses in overtime, including three empty-handed trips to the line.

"Free throw shooting has been our Achilles heel the whole year," Elm Creek head coach Tanner Cavenee said. "That came back to bite us in the butt,"

Elm Creek led by 12 in the late third quarter, but DCS caught fire in the early fourth, with quick scoring, turnovers and rebounding yielding a tie ball game with 3:32 to go.

From that point on, Elm Creek made only one field goal, but was still in the game throughout thanks to its defensive effort.

The Buffaloes knocked away a pass at the end of regulation, forcing overtime. In that overtime period, each team made only a free throw, with scoring opportunities turned away at the rim or with turnovers.

In the second overtime, the stalemate continued until 55 seconds remaining where Ethan Latta drove the inside lane for a layup, giving DCS a 57-55 lead.

The inbounds pass went over the head of the recipient, forcing Elm Creek to play the foul game. It initially worked, with DCS splitting its free throws, but the tying three point attempt never happened, as the shooter's heels hit the sideline sending the ball the other way.

Then free throws, a putback, and a layup off a stolen inbounds jumped the lead to eight in the final 13 seconds, sending the Tigers through to the next round.

Jackson Kerchal led DCS with 18 points, and the twin duo of Alex and Andrew Englot scored 15 and 13 points respectively. Carter Erickson led Elm Creek with 21 points.

This puts DCS back in the State semifinals, where it fell last season to Loomis.

For Elm Creek, the loss will be tough to swallow with the loss of four seniors, but the state appearance keeps the foundation strong, with two straight classes having state experience after making it last in 2019.

"It's unfortunate, we had plenty of chance to win the game," Cavenee said. "But at the same instance I'm really proud of this group. They worked hard for me to get to this point, and hopefully our younger kids get a taste of this and want to go to the next step."

Johnson-Brock 56, Howells-Dodge 26

LINCOLN — The Johnson-Brock Eagles earned their first win at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament since 2019 on Wednesday night at the Devaney Sports Center, beating the Howells-Dodge Jaguars 56-26 in the Class D1 quarterfinals.

Both teams struggled to score to start the first quarter until Lance Brester hit a three with three minutes, 28 seconds left. Camden Dalinghaus hit a pair of free throws and Lane Buchmeier made a layup to put Johnson-Brock ahead. Dalinghaus then hit a three with 31 seconds left to make it a four-point game after one.

The Eagles came out of the break scorching hot, hitting a trio of threes in the first 100 seconds of the second quarter. Aandy Dominguez made a free throw to stop the run, but Johnson-Brock kept on rolling, ending the period on a 19-3 run and taking a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Johnson-Brock got out to an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, then Kellen Fiala answered with a three-pointer to start an 8-0 run for Howells-Dodge. The Eagles then made six free throws to close the third.

Brester made a two to open the fourth, but shortly thereafter, both teams pulled their starters.

Howells-Dodge 3 4 8 11 — 26

Johnson-Brock 7 28 14 7 — 56

HOWELLS-DODGE (20-7): Lance Brester 9, Kellen Fiala 3, Aandy Dominguez 4, Aiden Meyer 2,Rylan Nelson 1, Oscar Dominguez 3, Hunter Luther 2, Max Lane 2, Total 26.

JOHNSON-BROCK (23-4): Sloan Peican 8, Camden Dalinghaus 9, Chase VanWinkle 1, Brody Koehler 13, Casen Dalinghaus 4, Jalen Behrends 1, Nicholas Parriott 5, Lane Buchmeier 3, Lleyton Behrends 5, Total 56

— James Murphy, Norfolk Daily News

Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Ansley/Litchfield 35

LINCOLN — Ansley/Litchfield (19-6) found itself in a hole early and couldn't get out in the 72-35 loss to Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2).

The Wolves made three triples in the opening period, taking a 17-8 lead after one. That hot start continued in a 8-0 run to start the second quarter, torpedoing the Spartans to a 17 point deficit.

May-Hay kept the pedal stayed pushed to the floor until the halftime break, going into halftime with a 39-16.

"They made a few more shots than we were counting on," Ansley/Litchfield head coach Matt Drew said. "We weren't ready for their physicality, because its hard for us to impersonate it,"

The Wolves scored from inside and out, using impressive ball movement for quality beyond-the-arc looks and physical play to get over the defense for low post twos.

Hayden Kramer was the offensive force for the Wolves, providing the three-point shooting spark their offense revolved around. Kramer finished with 28 points and added seven rebounds.

"We can't take everything away, but he took whatever he wanted," Drew said. "I was very impressed with him,"

The Wolves cruised to a high-scoring second half finish, winning both of the final quarters and scoring at the same pace of the first two.

Offensively, the Spartans never got comfortable, with the 1-3-1 zone of the Wolves taking away their offensive sets.

The length of the backcourt, and the lack of shooting to get the spacing needed against the zone, made it hard for Ansley/Litchfield to keep pace offensively.

"We almost needed a fourth guard" Drew said.

The loss ends a seven-game win streak and the season for Ansley/Litchfield. The win moves May-Hay to the semifinal in its first ever state tournament as a consolidated school.

While the Spartans bowed out early in the tournament, they still accomplished Ansley/Litchfield's goals for the season.

"This was a 100% success," Drew said. "I'm an administrator, and its fun to hang out with the kids, this was a great group of kids. I will remember this season with the coachability and trust,"

Drew's goals for the offseason include taking the weight room more seriously, and getting the full buy-in at every practice that the top eight players this season did, hoping the younger players can learn by the example set by the seniors this season.

- Justin Slepicka, Kearney Hub

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Wednesday