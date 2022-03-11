Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick's wins first state title since 1928

LINCOLN — North Platte St. Patrick’s breathed easier at the finish than at the start of the school’s first time in a boys state final in 94 years.
“During one of our timeouts coach got us to sit there, take deep breaths, because of all of us were really nervous," said sophomore center Brecken Erickson, who had missed his first five shots.
“Me, too," coach William O’Malley piped up.
The Irish brought home the elusive title — they had lost in the semifinals the past two years while chasing their first championship since Class D in 1928 — with a 65-57 win Friday over Loomis for the Class D-1 title at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Erickson settled down, making seven of his last 13 shots to tally 19 points and 13 rebounds. He finished the tournament with 56 points. Jack Heiss added 14 in the final and Caleb Munson 12.
“I feel like our experience definitely helped us being down the past two years and getting beat out in the semifinals," Heiss said. “I feel like you can be more calm and you've been through it. The first time you're here and it's basketball. We came in this year and we were, ‘Let's win some games.’”
The No. 1 Irish (26-2) didn’t let either Shay Swanson or the state’s career 3-point leader, Quinn Johnson, go off for big games. Swanson had 18 while in foul trouble and getting cut on the face. Johnson had 20, but was 1 of 7 on 3s to end his career with 375 treys.
“It started with our on-the-ball defense," O’Malley said. “I think we got great efforts defensively on both Swanson and Johnson, who were both outstanding, all-state caliber players and so I was really pleased with the way the guys defended, but not surprised because that's just what they've done all year.
“They really believe in it and I think a lot of that starts with Jack, who's obviously an accomplished offensive player but he recognizes the importance and significance of playing great defense.”
Loomis coach Drew Billeter said it was a struggle to stay with the Irish.
“We did not shoot the ball well today and our kids still found a way to try and score and get back into the ballgame," Billeter said. “Maybe their size inside was maybe a little bit too much for us. They hit some shots late in the third quarter after we finally got it closed down to six and they bumped it up to 14.
“They did a really good job of defending us and taking away some of the things we wanted to do.”
North Platte St. Patrick’s (26-2).... 6 19 23 17—65 Loomis (24-5)........................... 10 10 14 23—57 NPSP: William Moats 3-5 1-2 8, Brecken Erickson 7-18 5-6 19, Caleb Munson 6-11 0-0 12, Jack Heiss 3-8 8-10 14, Sam Troshynski 1-4 3-4 6, Andrew Brosius 2-4 0-1 6, Zarek Branch 0-2 0-2 0, Connor Hasenauer 0-1 0-1 0, Jackson Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-26 65. L: Shay Swanson 5-7 8-12 18, Quinn Johnson 6-18 7-8 20, Cristian Blincow 1-1 0-2 2, Cale Nelson 0-2 3-4 3, Aidan Perry 1-5 2-2 5, Gabriel Kimball 0-1 0-0 0, Wes Trompke 4-6 0-0 9, Clayton Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 20-28 57. 3-point goals: NPSP: 4-8 (Moats 1-2, Heiss 0-1, Troshynski 1-1, Brosius 2-3, Hasenauer 0-1), L 3-17 (Swanson 0-2, Johnson 1-6, Perry 1-5, Kimball 0-1, Trompke 1-3). Total fouls: NPSP 22, L 20. Fouled out: Trompke. Technicals: none. Turnovers: NPSP 9, L 12. Rebounds: NPSP 38 (Erickson 13), L 28 (Johnson 9). Field-goal percentage: NPSP .407, L .425. Free-throw percentage: NPSP .654, L .714.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball championship games, Friday
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jessica Wertenberger (14) checks in on Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricken after colliding with her for a rebound during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricken (32) grabs a rebound against Falls City Sacred Heart during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz drives to the basket against Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz attempts a shot against Humphrey St. Francis during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jocelyn Olberding attempts a shot over Humphrey St. Francis' Isabel Preister during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart celebrates their championship win over Humphrey St. Francis during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Isabel Preister (50) hugs teammate Karly Kessler (14) after falling to Falls City Sacred Heart during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdenz celebrates with her portion of the net after defeating Humphrey St. Fracis during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart chases after a loose ball against Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart guards Falls City Sacred Heart's Lauren Malone during a Class D2 state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives to the basket against Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams guards Fremont's Taylor McCabe during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen grabs a rebound against Fremont during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (center) celebrates with his teammates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (left) holds up their trophy after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (left) and Jacob Orr celebrate after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic celebrate as the time runs out in their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr celebrates with students as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr (right) celebrates with his son Jacob Orr as the time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe takes a selfie with her portion of the net after defeating Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's McKenna Murphy cuts down her portion of the net after defeating Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe steps out of a trap set by Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (15) and Freddie Wallace (10) during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe attempts a shot against Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling (4) and Alexa Gobel (21) during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Macy Bryant hugs McKenna Murphy after defeating Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate with their Class A state basketball tournament championship trophy at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton attempts a shot against Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen drives to the basket against Fremont's Emmalee Sheppard during a Class A state basketball tournament final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head's Jacob Sjuts celebrates after getting fouled during their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts (right) battles Grand Island Central Catholic's Ishmael Nadir (center) for a loose ball during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (right) battles Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts (center) protects the ball from Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer (left) and Ishmael Nadir during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer (left) blocks Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer (left) and Marcus Lowry (center right) block Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jacob Sjuts during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head's Jacob Sjuts reacts after getting a foul with seconds left in a tied championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Kyle Preister (left) and Sage Frauendorfer (right) try to block Grand Island Central Catholic's Marcus Lowry (center) during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic cheerleader Gracie Joseph cheers during the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Sage Frauendorfer (left) fouls Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head Coach Joe Hesse reacts during overtime of their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic cheerleader Gracie Joseph reacts after Gil Jengmer misses his free throws during overtime of the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Dawson Freudenburg signals to the crowd during overtime in their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts celebrates after winning their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller (right) hugs Cooper Beller after winning their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Marcus Lowry (left) tries to throw the ball in while surrounded by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defenders during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players celebrate after defeating Grand Island Central Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Head Coach Joe Hesse (center) hugs Jacob Sjuts (left) as Jason Sjuts hugs other coaches after winning their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ashton Sims (left) hugs Dawson Freudenburg as Jason Sjuts shoots a free throw during overtime in their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players celebrate after Jason Sjuts makes a free throw during overtime in their championship game against Grand Island Central Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Central Catholic's Ishmael Nadir (right) protects the ball from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Kyle Preister during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller (right) tries to stop Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Jason Sjuts (right) shoots above Grand Island Central Catholic defenders during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's Ethan Keller (left) tries to get past Grand Island Central Catholic's Gil Jengmer during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (right) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (left) gets past Omaha Skutt Catholic's James Gninefou during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans (right) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Augustine Schwarz (right) and Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand battle for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (center) gets past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand and Justin Ferrin during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak (left) charges Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Lucas Brown during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic principal T. J. Orr (right) celebrates with students as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr celebrates as time runs out during their championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic players celebrate after defeating Omaha Skutt Catholic in their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Jacob Orr (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak for a loose ball during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrate a 3-pointer during their championship game against Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak tries to get a shot past Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Augustine Schwarz during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic players celebrate after Omaha Skutt Catholic calls a timeout with Roncalli in the lead during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli Catholic's Quincy Evans battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak for a rebound during their championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Ava Stroud, left, and Jordan Ernstmeyer hug after losing to North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, tries to pass the ball away from Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel, facing, hugs Madelyn Dolezal after defeating Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel shoots between Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt, left, and Abby Wachal during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran Head Coach Wade Coulter and Jordan Ernstmeyer cheer a call that went their way in the first half against North Bend during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley tries to block North Bend's Sydney Emanuel from shooting a basket in the first halfduring the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Aleya Bourek, left, and Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt scramble for a loose ball during the Class C1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski dribbles past Loomis' Cale Nelson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick Principal and Athletic Director Matt Irish sports a clover-themed look as his team would defeat Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Samuel Troshynski passes the ball over Loomis' Cristian Blincow during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Caleb Munson dribbles away from Loomis' Clayton Meyer during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Quinn Johnson looks up the scoreboard just before their team gets their runner-up trophy after losing to North Platte St. Patrick in the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson shoots a free-throw against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson, left, and Jack Heiss start to celebrate during the closing seconds of their victory over Loomis for the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call stopping his fast break against North Platte St. Patrick during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss, left, blocks a shot by Loomis' Quinn Johnson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss, left, blocks a shot by Loomis' Quinn Johnson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Zarek Branch, bottom, and Loomis' Shay Swanson fight for a loose ball during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis' Shay Swanson reacts to a foul call in the first half against Loomis during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick’s Jack Heiss shoots in front of Loomis' Shay Swanson during the Class D1 final of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports