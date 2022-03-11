Class D-1: North Platte St. Patrick's wins first state title since 1928

LINCOLN — North Platte St. Patrick’s breathed easier at the finish than at the start of the school’s first time in a boys state final in 94 years.

“During one of our timeouts coach got us to sit there, take deep breaths, because of all of us were really nervous," said sophomore center Brecken Erickson, who had missed his first five shots.

“Me, too," coach William O’Malley piped up.

The Irish brought home the elusive title — they had lost in the semifinals the past two years while chasing their first championship since Class D in 1928 — with a 65-57 win Friday over Loomis for the Class D-1 title at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Erickson settled down, making seven of his last 13 shots to tally 19 points and 13 rebounds. He finished the tournament with 56 points. Jack Heiss added 14 in the final and Caleb Munson 12.

“I feel like our experience definitely helped us being down the past two years and getting beat out in the semifinals," Heiss said. “I feel like you can be more calm and you've been through it. The first time you're here and it's basketball. We came in this year and we were, ‘Let's win some games.’”

The No. 1 Irish (26-2) didn’t let either Shay Swanson or the state’s career 3-point leader, Quinn Johnson, go off for big games. Swanson had 18 while in foul trouble and getting cut on the face. Johnson had 20, but was 1 of 7 on 3s to end his career with 375 treys.

“It started with our on-the-ball defense," O’Malley said. “I think we got great efforts defensively on both Swanson and Johnson, who were both outstanding, all-state caliber players and so I was really pleased with the way the guys defended, but not surprised because that's just what they've done all year.

“They really believe in it and I think a lot of that starts with Jack, who's obviously an accomplished offensive player but he recognizes the importance and significance of playing great defense.”

Loomis coach Drew Billeter said it was a struggle to stay with the Irish.

“We did not shoot the ball well today and our kids still found a way to try and score and get back into the ballgame," Billeter said. “Maybe their size inside was maybe a little bit too much for us. They hit some shots late in the third quarter after we finally got it closed down to six and they bumped it up to 14.

“They did a really good job of defending us and taking away some of the things we wanted to do.”

North Platte St. Patrick’s (26-2).... 6 19 23 17—65

Loomis (24-5)........................... 10 10 14 23—57

NPSP: William Moats 3-5 1-2 8, Brecken Erickson 7-18 5-6 19, Caleb Munson 6-11 0-0 12, Jack Heiss 3-8 8-10 14, Sam Troshynski 1-4 3-4 6, Andrew Brosius 2-4 0-1 6, Zarek Branch 0-2 0-2 0, Connor Hasenauer 0-1 0-1 0, Jackson Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 17-26 65.

L: Shay Swanson 5-7 8-12 18, Quinn Johnson 6-18 7-8 20, Cristian Blincow 1-1 0-2 2, Cale Nelson 0-2 3-4 3, Aidan Perry 1-5 2-2 5, Gabriel Kimball 0-1 0-0 0, Wes Trompke 4-6 0-0 9, Clayton Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 20-28 57.

3-point goals: NPSP: 4-8 (Moats 1-2, Heiss 0-1, Troshynski 1-1, Brosius 2-3, Hasenauer 0-1), L 3-17 (Swanson 0-2, Johnson 1-6, Perry 1-5, Kimball 0-1, Trompke 1-3). Total fouls: NPSP 22, L 20. Fouled out: Trompke. Technicals: none. Turnovers: NPSP 9, L 12. Rebounds: NPSP 38 (Erickson 13), L 28 (Johnson 9). Field-goal percentage: NPSP .407, L .425. Free-throw percentage: NPSP .654, L .714.

