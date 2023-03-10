North Platte St. Patrick’s Brecken Erickson made both his free throws with just over 11 seconds left to help the Irish punch their ticket to the Class D-1 state championship with a 43-40 win over Dundy County-Stratton on Friday at the Devaney Center.

“You just can’t let it get to your head,” Erickson said. “All that crowd noise. I know it’s really nerves, but you got to step up there, you got to breathe, and you got to hit them.”

Erickson led the Irish with 15 points in the win. Zarek Branch added eight and Sam Troshynski finished with seven.

Dundy County-Stratton’s Alex Englot led all scorers with 20 points. Jackson Kerchal followed with six and Andrew Englot and Derek Noffsinger scored five each.

“I got kids crying in the locker room,” Dundy County-Stratton coach Kris Freeland said. “They put their heart on the line. Hopefully, they can get it together, and we can come back and play in the third-place game like we’re capable of.”

St. Pat’s held a nine-point lead at 39-30 early in the fourth quarter, but DCS whittled it down to four after Alex Englot made a 3 and nearly converted on old-fashioned 3-point play.

Troshynski made some free throws to keep the Irish afloat in the fourth. But both he and Erickson missed the front end of respective 1-1s leaving the door open for DCS to cut the lead down to four at 41-37.

Andrew Englot responded by making a 3 with 1:12 left in the game to cut the deficit to one at 41-40.

Branch got fouled next and missed both his free throws. DCS missed its next shot, and the Irish got the ball to Erickson. He was fouled and sunk both free throws.

Alex Englot put up one more 3-point attempt as time expired, but St. Pat’s left Devaney with the win.

“I thought we did fine,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought Dundy played outstanding. They’re physical and aggressive and fast. There were two or three times where I thought we were in pretty good shape … and they answered every time, and they made a big play.”

DCS played with a lead for most of the second quarter and early in the third, but St. Pat’s strong defensive effort and some timely 3s from Andrew Brosius helped keep the Irish in it.

Still, Dundy County-Stratton never went away, staying within a possession or two for most of the third quarter.

The Class D-1 state final starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

— Jake Dreilinger, The North Platte Telegraph

Johnson-Brock 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Camden Dalinghaus led all scorers with 24 points as the Johnson-Brock defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 48-40 in the Class D1- state semifinals.

It will be Johnson-Brock’s first championship appearance since 2019 when it won the Class D-2 title. The Eagles last won the Class D-1 final in 1998.

“(We played) with a lot of grit,” Johnson-Brock coach Lucus Dalinghaus said. “We talked at halftime that we had been a second-half team all this year. We were a little down coming (into halftime) … and I said ‘We’re only down three.’ We said we’ve never played four bad quarters where our shots weren’t falling.”

Lleyton Behrends scored eight points for Johnson Brock, and Casen Dalinghaus scored six.

Jeremiah Ingison led Maywood-Hayes Center with 20 points, and Jonathan Patel scored five.

Johnson-Brock succeeded in shutting down Maywood-Hayes Center’s Hayden Kramer, who was held to just four points. Kramer also fouled out late in the fourth.

Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kolby Hamilton credited Ingison for stepping up and driving the offense.

“(Ingison) stepped up big and got us 20,” Hamilton said. “Proud of the team. It was very similar to our subdistrict game (against St. Pat’s). … We made some fouls we probably shouldn’t have made, and they were able to knock free throws down and we missed some key free throws there in the fourth quarter that hurt us too.”

Maywood-Hayes Center played from behind for most of the first quarter. Johnson-Brock made back-to-back 3s to go up 6-2 and later took an 8-7 lead into the second.

After the Eagles scored the first basket of the second, Ingison scored the next two to give Maywood-Hayes Center its first lead since a 2-0 start to the game.

The Wolves then scored the next three points on free throws to go up 14-10. MHC went into halftime with a 16-13 lead.

Johnson-Brock and Maywood-Hayes Center matched shot for shot in the third quarter. Neither team gained an advantage until the end of the frame, when Camden Dalinghaus made back-to-back 3s to put the Eagles up 31-25.

Maywood-Hayes Center came close multiple times to catching Johnson-Brock, but the Wolves couldn’t quite get the job done.

Ingison brought Maywood-Hayes Center to within two points at 38-36, but a few missed shots and a bunch of Johnson-Brock free throws helped the Eagles pull away late and move on to the state championship.

Johnson-Brock will face defending Class D1 champions St. Pat’s at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Irish defeated Dundy County-Stratton earlier Friday.

“Maywood we had never played before, and it is what it is,” Lucus Dalinghaus said. “We’ve been able to watch North Platte (St. Pat’s) twice already in this tournament, so it should be two good teams really going at it.”

— Jake Dreilinger, The North Platte Telegraph

