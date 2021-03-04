Class D-1: Pleasanton holds off Fremont Bergan's rally to advance to championship

LINCOLN — Pleasanton held on to defeat Fremont Bergan 61-52 on Thursday in a Class D-1 semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs opened a 23-point lead late in the third quarter but the Knights drew within five late in the game. Pleasanton made enough free throws down the stretch to move to 27-1 and advance to Saturday's D-1 final.
Bergan (16-10) will play a consolation game Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart and Mullen's Hanna Marshall jump for a rebound.
Mullen's Taylor Svoboda attempts a layup over Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricken.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner attempts a layup against Mullen's Brooke McCully and Hanna Marshall.
Mullen's Samantha Moore attempts a shot over Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel.
Humphrey St. Francis' Jalyssa Hastreiter attempts a 3-pointer against Mullen.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner attempts a shot over Mullen's Kylie Licking.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner drives to the basket against Mullen's Taylor Svoboda.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel drives to the basket against Mullen's Kylie Licking.
Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart attempts a shot against Mullen's Taylor Svoboda.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch attempts a shot against Mullen.
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart is guarded by Mullen's Hanna Marshall and Taylor Svoboda.
Mullen's Shelby Welsh attempts a layup in traffic against Humphrey St. Francis.
Mullen's Samantha Moore has the ball stripped by Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart.
Mullen's Taylor Svoboda attempts a shot against Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart.
Humphrey St. Francis players celebrate after their win against Mullen.
Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt.
Wynot's Krystal Sudbeck drives to the basket against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz.
Wynot's Autumn Lawson attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Lauren Malone.
Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt drives to the basket against Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman.
Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler looks to the court against Falls City Sacred Heart.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff attempts a basket against Autumn Lawson.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff drives to the basket against Wynot's Karley Heimes.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Olivia Eickhoff and Danielle Bipps fight Wynot's Krystal Sudbeck.
Wynot's Karley Heimes attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart.
Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt attempts a shot against Wynot's Karley Heimes
Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman attempts a shot over Falls City Sacred Heart's Jessica Wetenberger.
Wynot's Edyn Sudbeck attempts to guard the ball from Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt pulls down a rebound against Wynot.
Fremont Bergan's Summer Bojanski drives to the basket against Pleasanton's Hailey Mollring and Chelsea Fisher.
Pleasanton's Regan Weisdorfer steals the ball from Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Mendlik.
Fremont Bergan's Kaitlyn Mendlik pulls down a rebound against Pleasanton's Isabelle Paitz.
