Class D-1: Pleasanton holds off Fremont Bergan's rally to advance to championship
LINCOLN — Pleasanton held on to defeat Fremont Bergan 61-52 on Thursday in a Class D-1 semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs opened a 23-point lead late in the third quarter but the Knights drew within five late in the game. Pleasanton made enough free throws down the stretch to move to 27-1 and advance to Saturday's D-1 final.

Bergan (16-10) will play a consolation game Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska girls state basketball Thursday

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

