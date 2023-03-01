LINCOLN — Ravenna defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51-37 on Wednesday in a first-round game of the Class D-1 girls basketball state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 25-2 Bluejays advance to a semifinal Friday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Mustangs finish 18-5.
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Elmwood-Murdock 49-37 in a 1 first-round game.
The Hawkettes are the defending Class C-2 champions.
St. Cecilia (18-7) advances to play Ravenna at 9 a.m. Friday in a tourney semifinal at the Devaney Center.
The Knights finish the season 21-6.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com