Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton and BDS earn first-round wins
VOLLEYBALL

Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton and BDS earn first-round wins

LINCOLN — Unbeaten Pleasanton defeated Johnson-Brock 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 31-0 Bulldogs move on to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Eagles finish the season 20-12.

And in the other early D-1 match, BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18.

The 29-3 Eagles, two-time defending Class D-2 champions, will play in a semifinal Friday at approximately 11 a.m.

The Trojans finish the season 17-14.

Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike Patterson

