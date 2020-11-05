Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton and BDS earn first-round wins

LINCOLN — Unbeaten Pleasanton defeated Johnson-Brock 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.
The 31-0 Bulldogs move on to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Eagles finish the season 20-12.
And in the other early D-1 match, BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18.
The 29-3 Eagles, two-time defending Class D-2 champions, will play in a semifinal Friday at approximately 11 a.m.
The Trojans finish the season 17-14.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
North Platte's Calry Purdy (24) spikes the ball over the net against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's McKenna Little (19) spikes the ball over the net against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Peyton Neff (7) sets the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) spikes the ball against North Platte.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Sedina Hayes (14) spikes the ball against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray (14) spikes the ball against North Platte.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South players celebrate a point against North Platte.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's McKenna Little (19) spikes the ball over the net against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Calry Purdy (24) spikes the ball over the net against Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Emerson Sobczyk (11) sets the ball against Bellevue West.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Mackenzie Keith (3) bumps the ball against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Belleue West players celebrate a point against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kyla Dysted (4) and Makenzie Dyrsted (1) dive for the ball against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kealy Kiviniemi (9) attempts to spike the ball over the net against Papio South.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran sophomore Erika Young spikes the ball against Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo junior Mya Larson swings at a ball during Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul senior Josie Jakubowski attempts to hit a ball during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul senior Teegan Hansel, left, and sophomore Jenna Jakubowski jump to block Broken Bow senior Emma Schall’s attempt at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo junior Mya Larson swings at a ball during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, a Nebraska volleyball recruit. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played in a Class B first-round match at the 2020 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Jess Stander. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, a Nebraska volleyball recruit. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, a Nebraska volleyball recruit. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Layne Whaley. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Layne Whaley (No. 3). Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Jess Stander. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Layne Whaley. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, a Nebraska volleyball recruit. Waverly and Ashland-Greenwood played a first-round match Nov. 4, 2020, at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports