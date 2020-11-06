Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton and Fremont Bergan will meet for the title

LINCOLN — Mead's dream of a first state volleyball title came to an end Friday in a Class D-1 semifinal against Pleasanton.

The undefeated Bulldogs rolled to a 25-15, 25-8, 26-24 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Top-ranked Pleasanton (32-0) advances to play in the championship match against Fremont Bergan on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m.

The Raiders will play in a 2 p.m. consolation match at Lincoln Southeast.

"These girls have worked hard for this," Bulldogs coach Shane Nordby said. "We've fallen short the past few years so this was a big hurdle for us to get over."

Pleasanton lost to Bergan in the semifinals the past two years. But the Bulldogs stormed to a strong start before being forced to rally in the third set to put away Mead.

Nordby's squad held the lead the entire first set and widened that advantage late, finishing on a 9-3 run. Kaci Pierce had an ace to finish off the 10-point win in the first set.

Pleasanton was even more dominant in the second set, sprinting to an 11-2 lead. The Bulldogs won the set by 17 after a block by Chelsea Fisher.