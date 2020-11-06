Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton and Fremont Bergan will meet for the title

LINCOLN — Mead's dream of a first state volleyball title came to an end Friday in a Class D-1 semifinal against Pleasanton.
The undefeated Bulldogs rolled to a 25-15, 25-8, 26-24 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Top-ranked Pleasanton (32-0) advances to play in the championship match against Fremont Bergan on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m.
The Raiders will play in a 2 p.m. consolation match at Lincoln Southeast.
"These girls have worked hard for this," Bulldogs coach Shane Nordby said. "We've fallen short the past few years so this was a big hurdle for us to get over."
Pleasanton lost to Bergan in the semifinals the past two years. But the Bulldogs stormed to a strong start before being forced to rally in the third set to put away Mead.
Nordby's squad held the lead the entire first set and widened that advantage late, finishing on a 9-3 run. Kaci Pierce had an ace to finish off the 10-point win in the first set.
Pleasanton was even more dominant in the second set, sprinting to an 11-2 lead. The Bulldogs won the set by 17 after a block by Chelsea Fisher.
It looked like more of the same in the third set when Pleasanton opened an 8-3 lead. But the Raiders came to life behind the strong hitting of Brianna Lemke and Becca Halbmaier to get back in the match.
Mead took its first lead of the day at 12-11 on a Pleasanton hitting error. The Raiders extended that advantage to three and eventually had set point at 24-22 when a Bulldogs' serve sailed long.
Coach Keshia Havelka's squad was unable to finish off the set as consecutive kills by Katy Lindner tied it. A kill by Hailey Mollring — her only one of the match — and another kill by Lindner ended Mead's hopes.
"We knew that we had to come ready to play against them," Nordby said. "I thought we showed a lot of heart to come back so late in that last set."
Lindner finished with 17 kills while Isabelle Paitz had nine. Setter Natalie Siegel dished out 32 assists.
Lemke and Halbmaier each had nine kills for the Raiders, whose best finish at state was runner-up in 1984.
Pleasanton will seek to finish off its perfect season Saturday while securing the school's first state title since 1976.
"It was never our goal to go unbeaten," Nordby said. "But we'd really like to win that championship."
Mead (24-7) … 15 8 24
Pleasanton (32-0) … 25 25 26
M (kills-aces-blocks): Brianna Lemke 9-1-1, Emily Quinn 1-0-1, Rebecca Halbmaier 9-0-2, Megan Luetkenhaus 3-0-1, Emily Oldenburg 1-0-0.
P: Natalie Siegel 0-1-2, Hailey Mollring 1-0-0, Isabelle Paitz 9-4-2, Katy Lindner 17-0-1, Taryn Flood 0-3-0, Kaci Pierce 4-3-0, Chelsea Fisher 8-0-1.
Set assists: M 25 (Quinn 23, Riley Langemeier 1, Halbmaier 1); P 36 (Siegel 32, Mollring 1, Lindner 1, Flood 1, Fisher 1).
Fremont Bergan 3, BDS 1
The Knights advanced to the D-1 final with a 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 win over BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley).
Bergan lost in the state final last year to Diller-Odell after winning in 2018.
The Eagles won the Class D-2 championship the past two years.
"I know they've been regulars in the finals and our team is so young," Knights coach Sue Wewel said. "I think we had some nerves but it was still an intense, hard-fought match."
Lauren Baker, the only senior on the roster, led the way with 18 kills and five blocks.
"That loss in the final last year has really driven us," she said. "We want to get that feeling again."
Baker said the Knights' tough schedule also has the team prepared for state.
"We're battle tested," she said. "We've seen a lot of the best players all season long."
Paige Frickenstein and Kaitlyn Mlnarik each had 10 kills and setter Rebecca Baker — Lauren's younger sister — had 40 assists.
"This loss is hard," BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said. "We obviously wanted to go for a three-peat but came up one match short."
Macy Kamler had 16 kills for the Eagles, who will play in a 2 p.m. consolation match Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
BDS (29-4) … 17 13 25 14
Fremont Bergan (26-10) … 25 25 22 25
BDS (kills-aces-blocks): Mariah Sliva 11-0-0, Taryn Fiala 0-1-2, Taylor Sliva 1-0-2, Macy Kamler 16-0-2, Jordan Bolte 8-0-0, JessaLynn Hudson 1-0-2.
FB: Kaitlyn Mlnarik 10-0-3, Paige Frickenstein 10-0-0, Rebecca Baker 3-1-1, Lauren Baker 18-0-5, Linden Nosal 0-0-5, Kennedy Bacon 4-0-3.
Set assists: BDS 33 (Hannah Miller 14, Bolte 14, Sliva 2, Kamler 2, Hudson 1); FB 43 (R. Baker 40, Carlee Hapke 2, Adler Gilfry 1).
