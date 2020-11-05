Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton, BDS, Mead and Fremont Bergan earn first-round wins

LINCOLN — Unbeaten Pleasanton defeated Johnson-Brock 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-1 match at the state volleyball tournament.

The 31-0 Bulldogs move on to a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Eagles finish the season 20-12.

And in the other early D-1 match, BDS (Bruning-Davenport/Shickley) defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18.

The 29-3 Eagles, two-time defending Class D-2 champions, will play in a semifinal Friday at approximately 11 a.m.

The Trojans finish the season 17-14.

Mead defeated South Platte 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 a first-round late match.

The 24-6 Raiders advance to play top-ranked Pleasanton in a 9 a.m. semifinal Friday.

The Blue Knights finish the season 26-5.

In the other late game, Fremont Bergan passed its first-round test with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 win over Amherst.

The Class D-1 Knights moved to 25-10 and will play two-time defending D-2 champion BDS in a semifinal Friday at approximately 11 a.m.

The Broncos finish the season 20-11.