Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton completes undefeated season with state title

LINCOLN — Pleasanton defeated Fremont Bergan 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 on Saturday to capture the Class D-1 championship at the state volleyball tournament.
The Bulldogs ended the season 33-0, winning their second state title and first since 1976.
Bergan (26-11) finishes as the D-1 runner-up for the second straight year.
» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports