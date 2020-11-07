 Skip to main content
Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton completes undefeated season with state title
Class D-1 volleyball: Pleasanton completes undefeated season with state title

LINCOLN — Pleasanton defeated Fremont Bergan 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 on Saturday to capture the Class D-1 championship at the state volleyball tournament.

The Bulldogs ended the season 33-0, winning their second state title and first since 1976.

Bergan (26-11) finishes as the D-1 runner-up for the second straight year.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: Semifinals of Nebraska State Volleyball

