Class D-1: Weeping Water defeats BDS to advance to semifinals

Weeping Water 55, BDS 45

UNO-bound Grace Cave won an unexpected scoring duel with Mary Kamler of BDS, who doubled her season average with 23 points.

Cave had a game-high 26 points while making 9-of-10 free throws in the second half for the No. 3 Indians (22-5).

Karley Ridge also had a big game for Weeping Water with 16 points, 10 over her season average.

No. 6 BDS (18-8) trailed 27-16 at halftime and 45-26 after three quarters. Jessalynn Hudson had 12 points for the Eagles.

Weeping Water (22-5)....13 14 18 10—55

BDS (18-8).........................9 7 10 19—45

WW: Grace Cave 26, Karley Ridge 12, Reagan Aronson 4, Jamison Twomey 3, Reba Wilson 1, Kierra Brack 3, Brooklyn Rathe 2.

BDS: Macy Kamler 23, Jessalynn Hudson 12, Hannah Miller 4, Taylor Sliva 3, Ashley Schlegel 3.

— Stu Pospisil

Nebraska girls state basketball Wednesday