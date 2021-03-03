Class D-1: Weeping Water, Pleasanton, Hartington CC and Fremont Bergan advance to semifinals

Weeping Water 55, BDS 45
UNO-bound Grace Cave won an unexpected scoring duel with Mary Kamler, who doubled her season average with 23 points.
Cave had a game-high 26 points, making 9 of 10 free throws in the second half for the Indians. Karley Ridge also had a big game for Weeping Water with 16 points, 10 over her season average.
BDS trailed 27-16 at halftime and 45-26 after three quarters. Jessalynn Hudson had 12 points for the Eagles.
Weeping Water (22-5)....13 14 18 10—55
BDS (18-8).........................9 7 10 19—45
WW: Grace Cave 26, Karley Ridge 12, Reagan Aronson 4, Jamison Twomey 3, Reba Wilson 1, Kierra Brack 3, Brooklyn Rathe 2.
BDS: Macy Kamler 23, Jessalynn Hudson 12, Hannah Miller 4, Taylor Sliva 3, Ashley Schlegel 3.
Pleasanton 52, Elmwood-Murdock 32
In the first quarter, the reigning champs looked like they were going to pull away, but Elmwood-Murdock hung around and cut the deficit to six in the second quarter.
“We got off to a great start, and we talked about settling down, and I think we settled down a little bit too much at times,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “I reminded the girls that we can’t do that during the state tournament. Everybody is good. The game is not over until the buzzer goes off.”
The Bulldogs found their rhythm again after halftime. Kaci Pierce had 14 points and six rebounds despite an ankle injury.
Jayden Halferty and Alexis Bacon combined for 29 of the Knights’ 32 points.
Pleasanton (26-1)....................17 12 15 8—52
Elmwood-Murdock (12-12).......4 14 6 8—32
Hartington Central Catholic 46, South Platte 37
Cedar Catholic scored 11 first-quarter points — and all of those came from Brynn Wortmann.
The senior finished with 19 to help the Trojans reach the semifinals for the second straight year.
Hartington CC (19-7).....11 10 15 10—46
South Platte (20-3)..........5 9 11 12—37
HCC: Cady Uttecht 3, Jordyn Steffen 7, Gracie Dickes 1, Laney Kathol 2, Brynn Wortmann 19, Brookly Kuehn 14.
SP: Taylyn Bauer 1, Marian Koenen 5, Lauryn Stanley 9, Kersin Brown 1, Maddi Cheleen 3, Haily Koenen 5, Avery Hayward 4, Autumn Dickmander 9.
Fremont Bergan 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Bergan found itself at the foul line often, and took advantage. The Knights shot nearly 77% from the line, and held on as the Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter.
Humphrey/LHF had a one-point lead after the first eight minutes, but lost its leading scorer. Junior Addison Schneider, who averaged 19.5 points per game, injured her knee with 38 seconds left in the first quarter. She returned in the second quarter, but reinjured the knee and was out the rest of the game.
“A lot of our defensive game plan was centered around her,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “When she went out due to her knee injury, it allowed us to be a little bit more aggressive.”
Lexi Frauendofer led all scorers with 16 points.
Humphrey/Lindsay HF (19-5).....9 7 10 16—42
Fremont Bergan (16-9)................8 17 14 11—50
HLHF: Riley Jurgens 8, Paige Beller 7, Halle Beller 7, Autumn Bender 1, Alisha Dahlberg 1, Lexi Frauendofer 16, Addison Schneider 2.
FB: Summer Bojanski 6, Adisyn Mendlik 6, Kaityln Mlnarik 10, Rebecca Baker 4, Lauren Baker 21, Aleesha Broussard 3.