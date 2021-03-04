Class D-1: Weeping Water's quest for first state title continues after defeating Hartington CC

LINCOLN — Weeping Water made history Wednesday by winning its first state tournament game.

The Indians took another big step Thursday, posting a 51-50 overtime win over Hartington Cedar Catholic to advance to Saturday's Class D-1 final.

Second-ranked Weeping Water will seek its first state title against top-ranked Pleasanton at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

UNO commit Grace Cave led the way, scoring a game-high 24 points. She hit the Indians' last two baskets in regulation and then had a key steal and two late free throws to seal the victory.

"I was very emotional yesterday after that first win," she said. "I'll probably be pretty emotional tonight after this one."

Cedar Catholic led 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter but Weeping Water would open a six-point advantage after a Cave jumper. The Indians led by four late in regulation but baskets by Laney Kathol and Megan Heimes tied it.

Cave had a chance to win it but her drive to the basket was stopped by three Cedar Catholic players and she was unable to get off a shot.