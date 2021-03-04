Class D-1: Weeping Water's quest for first state title continues after defeating Hartington CC

LINCOLN — Weeping Water made history Wednesday by winning its first state tournament game.
The Indians took another big step Thursday, posting a 51-50 overtime win over Hartington Cedar Catholic to advance to Saturday's Class D-1 final.
Second-ranked Weeping Water will seek its first state title against top-ranked Pleasanton at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
UNO commit Grace Cave led the way, scoring a game-high 24 points. She hit the Indians' last two baskets in regulation and then had a key steal and two late free throws to seal the victory.
"I was very emotional yesterday after that first win," she said. "I'll probably be pretty emotional tonight after this one."
Cedar Catholic led 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter but Weeping Water would open a six-point advantage after a Cave jumper. The Indians led by four late in regulation but baskets by Laney Kathol and Megan Heimes tied it.
Cave had a chance to win it but her drive to the basket was stopped by three Cedar Catholic players and she was unable to get off a shot.
Weeping Water never trailed in overtime and led 49-47 with 22 seconds left. The Trojans turned it over with 10 seconds left when Cave stole the ball and then she was immediately fouled.
She stepped to the line and sank both. Cedar Catholic's Brynn Wortmann swished a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to make the final 51-50.
"We have Grace Cave and that's no secret," Indians coach Joel Haveman said. "But our supporting cast is also solid."
Haveman said there was no talk of payback against Cedar Catholic, the team that knocked Weeping Water out of last year's state tourney.
"We talked before the game that we were not going to use the word revenge," he said.
Reba Wilson added 11 points for the Indians and Karley Ridge added nine.
Brooklyn Kuehn scored 17 to pace the Trojans while Wortmann and Kathol each had 15.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-8)......11 11 14 9 5—50
Weeping Water (23-5).......................11 15 8 11 6—51
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.