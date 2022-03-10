Class D-2 boys: O'Neill St. Mary's and Lincoln Parkview punch ticket to state final

LINCOLN — It’s been a gradual climb for O’Neill St. Mary’s seniors since their sophomore year.
Two years ago, they made state and lost in the quarterfinal. A year ago, they finished fourth place.
On Thursday night at the Devaney Center, the third-ranked Cardinals went one step further, punching their ticket to the championship with a 65-36 win over No. 5 Osceola.
“Our goal once we lost last year was to get to this point and they’ve really worked hard,” coach Luke Bulau said. “I can’t ask for much more. They just come out and they play so hard for me. I’m just so proud of them.”
St. Mary’s started off attacking the inside early and often with Aidan Hedstrom and Adam Everitt. The result was five field goals from the pair.
They also drew six fouls in the period. Hedstrom in particular — whose 20 points led the Cardinals — was a big benefactor. He went 8 for 8 from the line.
“We moved the ball. We were patient,” the senior said. “I found my spots, I got them and I just finished.”
The Cardinals weren’t as productive offensively to start the second, failing to score in the first 3:13 while Osceola was starting to go inside more.
The Cardinals led 34-24 at the break, then came out swinging after halftime. Isaac Everitt and Adam Everitt hit 3s while the defense didn’t allow a field goal in the period until the 3:12 mark.
St. Mary's pulled away from there and will play for its first state championship since 2012, when the Cards won the D-1 title.
Hedstrom finished with 20 points, going 10 of 10 from the line. Everitt added 16. Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson paced Osceola with 11 points apiece.
St. Mary's finished 9-11 the year before Bulau took over in 2019-20. The seniors — all six of whom are among the top eight scorers — had one accolade in mind: winning a state championship.
Standing in the way is a familiar opponent: Lincoln Parkview, which beat the Cardinals in last year’s semifinal.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Bulau said. “So everybody in O’Neill and Holt County, come on down.”
Osceola (22-6).........10 14 6 6—36 St. Mary’s (26-2)......20 14 17 14—65
O: Isaiah Zelasney, 3-7 4-6 11; Pierce Branting, 1-6 0-0 3; Xavier Blackburn, 1-1 0-0 2; Kolton Neujahr, 1-1 0-0 3; Ryan Pheak, 0-1 0-0 0; Wyatt Urban, 1-11 0-0 2; Kale Gustafson, 4-8 3-3 11; Carter Girard, 1-5 0-2 2; Total, 12-40 7-11 36.
OSM: Isaac Everitt, 3-8 2-2 10; Tate Thompson, 2-4 0-1 4; Blake Benson, 4-4 0-0 9; Carson Dannenbring, 1-1 0-0 2; Charles Barlow, 1-2 2-3 4; Adam Everitt, 7-13 0-1 16; Aidan Hedstrom, 5-9 10-10 20, Total, 23-42 14-17 65.
— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News Lincoln Parkview 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 31
Lincoln Parkview rallied from a slow start to down top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart 46-31 in Thursday's other semifinal.
No. 2 Parkview trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but took a one-point halftime lead and carried that momentum into the second half.
This was a rematch of last year's final, which Sacred Heart won 64-47 for a repeat state title. This time, Parkview got 17 points Victar Kachalouski, who had to sit out last year's title game.
The junior scored nine in the fourth quarter. Jaquez Curry added 10 points for the Patriots.
Joe Simon led Sacred Heart with 12 points.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Wednesday
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (left center) and Ariana Hoagland celebrate after a Fremont foul during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Macy Bryant (left) hugs Taylor McCabe after she got fouled during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rather (left) and Emma Dostal hold each other's hands as their team is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players encourage Kennedi Williams before she shoots a free throw late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long reacts as Lincoln Southwest is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South players react as they trail Lincoln Southwest in the second half during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest and Company will be trying to take home the first batch of state titles awarded Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after Taylor McCabe's 3-pointer during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sarah Shepard (left) battles Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) gets around Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) shoots during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (top) and Dyvine Harris (right) block Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton (left) tries to score while pressured by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (right) tries to stop Fremont's Isabella Keaton during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) celebrates after Isabella Keaton got fouled during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's McKenna Murphy (left) battles Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after winning their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont fans celebrate with the players after they won their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (right) gets past Fremont's Sarah Shepard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) gets past Fremont's Emmalee Sheppard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sydney Glause (right) battles Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (left) and Jailynn Brill for the rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe tries to get past Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (left) tries to get past Millard South's Juliana Jones during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khole Lemon (left) battles Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling for a rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones (right) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore (center) celebrates after getting fouled during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans knocks Beatrice's Nicholas Kenney's ball loose during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) fights for a rebound with Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr (22) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a layup against Beatrice's Dawson Loomis during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. drives to the basket against Beatrice's Elliot James during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble hugs Elliot Jurgens during the final seconds of their game against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a shot against Beatrice's Luke Feist during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans drives to the basket against Beatrice's Crew Meints (11) and Luke Feist (23) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou drives to the basket against Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin attempts a 3-pointer against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack grabs a rebound against Platteview's Alex Draper (10) and Dayton Swanson (50) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand grabs for a rebound Platteview's Cael Wichman (20) and Michael Wiebelhaus (3) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand guards the ball from Platteview's Cael Wichman during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou high fives coaches during intros before a game against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pllateview's Alex Draper (10) strips a ball from Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Teal during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou attempts a layup in traffic against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand grabs a rebound against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports