Class D-2 boys: O'Neill St. Mary's and Lincoln Parkview punch ticket to state final

LINCOLN — It’s been a gradual climb for O’Neill St. Mary’s seniors since their sophomore year.

Two years ago, they made state and lost in the quarterfinal. A year ago, they finished fourth place.

On Thursday night at the Devaney Center, the third-ranked Cardinals went one step further, punching their ticket to the championship with a 65-36 win over No. 5 Osceola.

“Our goal once we lost last year was to get to this point and they’ve really worked hard,” coach Luke Bulau said. “I can’t ask for much more. They just come out and they play so hard for me. I’m just so proud of them.”

St. Mary’s started off attacking the inside early and often with Aidan Hedstrom and Adam Everitt. The result was five field goals from the pair.

They also drew six fouls in the period. Hedstrom in particular — whose 20 points led the Cardinals — was a big benefactor. He went 8 for 8 from the line.

“We moved the ball. We were patient,” the senior said. “I found my spots, I got them and I just finished.”

The Cardinals weren’t as productive offensively to start the second, failing to score in the first 3:13 while Osceola was starting to go inside more.

The Cardinals led 34-24 at the break, then came out swinging after halftime. Isaac Everitt and Adam Everitt hit 3s while the defense didn’t allow a field goal in the period until the 3:12 mark.

St. Mary's pulled away from there and will play for its first state championship since 2012, when the Cards won the D-1 title.

Hedstrom finished with 20 points, going 10 of 10 from the line. Everitt added 16. Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson paced Osceola with 11 points apiece.

St. Mary's finished 9-11 the year before Bulau took over in 2019-20. The seniors — all six of whom are among the top eight scorers — had one accolade in mind: winning a state championship.

Standing in the way is a familiar opponent: Lincoln Parkview, which beat the Cardinals in last year’s semifinal.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Bulau said. “So everybody in O’Neill and Holt County, come on down.”

Osceola (22-6).........10 14 6 6—36

St. Mary’s (26-2)......20 14 17 14—65

O: Isaiah Zelasney, 3-7 4-6 11; Pierce Branting, 1-6 0-0 3; Xavier Blackburn, 1-1 0-0 2; Kolton Neujahr, 1-1 0-0 3; Ryan Pheak, 0-1 0-0 0; Wyatt Urban, 1-11 0-0 2; Kale Gustafson, 4-8 3-3 11; Carter Girard, 1-5 0-2 2; Total, 12-40 7-11 36.

OSM: Isaac Everitt, 3-8 2-2 10; Tate Thompson, 2-4 0-1 4; Blake Benson, 4-4 0-0 9; Carson Dannenbring, 1-1 0-0 2; Charles Barlow, 1-2 2-3 4; Adam Everitt, 7-13 0-1 16; Aidan Hedstrom, 5-9 10-10 20, Total, 23-42 14-17 65.

Lincoln Parkview 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 31

Lincoln Parkview rallied from a slow start to down top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart 46-31 in Thursday's other semifinal.

No. 2 Parkview trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but took a one-point halftime lead and carried that momentum into the second half.

This was a rematch of last year's final, which Sacred Heart won 64-47 for a repeat state title. This time, Parkview got 17 points Victar Kachalouski, who had to sit out last year's title game.

The junior scored nine in the fourth quarter. Jaquez Curry added 10 points for the Patriots.

Joe Simon led Sacred Heart with 12 points.