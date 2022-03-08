Class D-2 boys: O'Neill St. Mary's and Osceola punch ticket to state semifinals

LINCOLN — The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.
Shelton (19-8)................12 11 9 10—42 St. Mary’s (25-2)............18 17 10 15—60
SH: (19-8): Dylan Kenton 6, Zachary Myers 3, Riley Bombeck 11, Coby Retuzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 14, Total 42.
SM: (25-2): Isaac Everitt 12, Tate Thompson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Blake Benson 14, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 5, Aidan Hedstrom 21, Total 60.
Osceola 52, Wynot 48
Osceola pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a first round win over Wynot at the boys state basketball tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
Kale Gustafson paced the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Isaiah Zelasney added 13. Zack Foxhoven led the Blue Devils with 11.
Osceola moves on to face O’Neill St. Mary’s in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
Osceola (22-5).....12 16 13 11—52 Wynot (23-3).......19 14 13 2—48
O: Isaiah Zelasney 13, Pierce Branting 3, Ryan Pheak 2, Wyatt Urban 2, Kale Gustafson 22, Carter Girard 10.
W: Zack Foxhoven 11, Dylan Heine 3, Carson Wieseler 7, Charlie Schroeder 10, Jack Kuchta 7, Chase Schroeder 4, Colin Wieseler 4.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Tuesday
From left: York's Kiersten Portwine, Norris' Sophia Talero, York's Chloe Koch and Norris' Delaney White and collide while trying to snag a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman grabs a loose ball ahead of Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Parker Christiansen wears colorful shows while shooting a free throw against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, gets looked at by trainers after colliding with Anistyn Rice while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach, left, and York's Mattie Pohl fight for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch tries to steal the ball from Norris' Delaney White York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch, back, and Norris' Mia Burke fight for a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch looks to pass against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in front of Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms shoots in front Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, center and Reese Booth, right, during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in the first half against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anna Clarke, left and Elkhorn North's Reese Booth get tangled up while going for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a second-half free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots between Waverly's Abigail Carter, left, and Alexis Adams, right during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shoots over Waverly's Anastyn Harms during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball downcourt in the second half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth shoots a free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick, left, and Waverly's Anna Clarke scramble for a loose ball in the second half during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer wears two different colored shows against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms dribbles the ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms guards Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to slow down Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grace Kohler scores on a second-half fast break against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek sits on the bench with ice on her knee after getting injured against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Grayson Piening shoots over York's Lauryn Haggadone during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
