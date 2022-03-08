Class D-2 boys: O'Neill St. Mary's and Osceola punch ticket to state semifinals

LINCOLN — The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.

Shelton (19-8)................12 11 9 10—42

St. Mary’s (25-2)............18 17 10 15—60

SH: (19-8): Dylan Kenton 6, Zachary Myers 3, Riley Bombeck 11, Coby Retuzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 14, Total 42.

SM: (25-2): Isaac Everitt 12, Tate Thompson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Blake Benson 14, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 5, Aidan Hedstrom 21, Total 60.

Osceola 52, Wynot 48

Osceola pulled away in the fourth quarter to post a first round win over Wynot at the boys state basketball tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

Kale Gustafson paced the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Isaiah Zelasney added 13. Zack Foxhoven led the Blue Devils with 11.

Osceola moves on to face O’Neill St. Mary’s in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Osceola (22-5).....12 16 13 11—52

Wynot (23-3).......19 14 13 2—48

O: Isaiah Zelasney 13, Pierce Branting 3, Ryan Pheak 2, Wyatt Urban 2, Kale Gustafson 22, Carter Girard 10.

W: Zack Foxhoven 11, Dylan Heine 3, Carson Wieseler 7, Charlie Schroeder 10, Jack Kuchta 7, Chase Schroeder 4, Colin Wieseler 4.

