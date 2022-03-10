Class D-2 boys: O'Neill St. Mary's punches ticket to state final

LINCOLN — It’s been a gradual climb for O’Neill St. Mary’s since the current seniors were sophomores.

Two years ago, they made state and lost in the quarterfinals. A year ago, they finished in fourth place.

On Thursday night at the Devaney Center, the Cardinals went one step further, punching their ticket to the state championship with a dominant 65-36 win over Osceola.

“Our goal once we lost last year was to get to this point and they’ve really worked hard,” coach Luke Bulau said. “I can’t ask for much more. They just come out and they place so hard for me. I’m just so proud of them.”

St. Mary’s started off attacking the inside early and often with Aidan Hedstrom and Adam Everitt getting lots of looks underneath. The result was five field goals from two.

They also drew six fouls in the period. Hedstrom in particular — whose 20 points led the Cardinals — was a big benefactor. He went 8 for 8 from the free throw line.

“We moved the ball. We were patient,” the senior said. “I found my spots, I got them and I just finished.”

The Cardinals weren’t quite as productive offensively to start the second, failing to score in the first three minutes, 13 seconds. Osceola, meanwhile, was starting to get more going inside with Kale Gustafson and Carter Girard each adding a basket underneath.

That’s when St. Mary’s began to spread things out.

Isaac Everitt stopped the skid with a three pointer, followed by one from Adam Everitt. The Bulldogs kept within striking distance themselves, with Gustafson scoring seven more points before halftime and it was 34-24 at the break.

St. Mary’s came out of the break swinging and landed a lot of punches. Another three from Isaac Everitt and Adam Everitt.

Defensively, the red and white didn’t allow a field goal in the period until the 3:12 mark, when Pierce Branting hit a three from the right side. Blake Benson would answer with one of his own, sparking a 7-2 run and putting the Cardinals up 47-28 heading into the final eight minutes.

With the dominant effort in the books, O’Neill St. Mary’s will now play for its first state championship since 2012, when they won the Class D1 title.

When Bulau first took over ahead of the 2019-20 season, the team had finished 9-11 the year before. The seniors — all six of whom are among the top eight scorers — had one accolade in mind; winning a state championship.

Now the group is one win away from reaching that dream. The title game will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The opponent is a familiar one in Lincoln Parkview Christian, who beat the Cardinals in last year’s semifinal.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Bulau said. “So everybody in O’Neill and Holt County, come on down.”

Osceola (22-6).........10 14 6 6—36

St. Mary’s (26-2)......20 14 17 14—65

O: Isaiah Zelasney, 3-7 4-6 11; Pierce Branting, 1-6 0-0 3; Xavier Blackburn, 1-1 0-0 2; Kolton Neujahr, 1-1 0-0 3; Ryan Pheak, 0-1 0-0 0; Wyatt Urban, 1-11 0-0 2; Kale Gustafson, 4-8 3-3 11; Carter Girard, 1-5 0-2 2; Total, 12-40 7-11 36.

OSM: Isaac Everitt, 3-8 2-2 10; Tate Thompson, 2-4 0-1 4; Blake Benson, 4-4 0-0 9; Carson Dannenbring, 1-1 0-0 2; Charles Barlow, 1-2 2-3 4; Adam Everitt, 7-13 0-1 16; Aidan Hedstrom, 5-9 10-10 20, Total, 23-42 14-17 65.

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News