Class D-2 boys: O'Neill St. Mary's punches ticket to state final

LINCOLN — It’s been a gradual climb for O’Neill St. Mary’s since the current seniors were sophomores.
Two years ago, they made state and lost in the quarterfinals. A year ago, they finished in fourth place.
On Thursday night at the Devaney Center, the Cardinals went one step further, punching their ticket to the state championship with a dominant 65-36 win over Osceola.
“Our goal once we lost last year was to get to this point and they’ve really worked hard,” coach Luke Bulau said. “I can’t ask for much more. They just come out and they place so hard for me. I’m just so proud of them.”
St. Mary’s started off attacking the inside early and often with Aidan Hedstrom and Adam Everitt getting lots of looks underneath. The result was five field goals from two.
They also drew six fouls in the period. Hedstrom in particular — whose 20 points led the Cardinals — was a big benefactor. He went 8 for 8 from the free throw line.
“We moved the ball. We were patient,” the senior said. “I found my spots, I got them and I just finished.”
The Cardinals weren’t quite as productive offensively to start the second, failing to score in the first three minutes, 13 seconds. Osceola, meanwhile, was starting to get more going inside with Kale Gustafson and Carter Girard each adding a basket underneath.
That’s when St. Mary’s began to spread things out.
Isaac Everitt stopped the skid with a three pointer, followed by one from Adam Everitt. The Bulldogs kept within striking distance themselves, with Gustafson scoring seven more points before halftime and it was 34-24 at the break.
St. Mary’s came out of the break swinging and landed a lot of punches. Another three from Isaac Everitt and Adam Everitt.
Defensively, the red and white didn’t allow a field goal in the period until the 3:12 mark, when Pierce Branting hit a three from the right side. Blake Benson would answer with one of his own, sparking a 7-2 run and putting the Cardinals up 47-28 heading into the final eight minutes.
With the dominant effort in the books, O’Neill St. Mary’s will now play for its first state championship since 2012, when they won the Class D1 title.
When Bulau first took over ahead of the 2019-20 season, the team had finished 9-11 the year before. The seniors — all six of whom are among the top eight scorers — had one accolade in mind; winning a state championship.
Now the group is one win away from reaching that dream. The title game will be Saturday at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The opponent is a familiar one in Lincoln Parkview Christian, who beat the Cardinals in last year’s semifinal.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Bulau said. “So everybody in O’Neill and Holt County, come on down.”
Osceola (22-6).........10 14 6 6—36 St. Mary’s (26-2)......20 14 17 14—65
O: Isaiah Zelasney, 3-7 4-6 11; Pierce Branting, 1-6 0-0 3; Xavier Blackburn, 1-1 0-0 2; Kolton Neujahr, 1-1 0-0 3; Ryan Pheak, 0-1 0-0 0; Wyatt Urban, 1-11 0-0 2; Kale Gustafson, 4-8 3-3 11; Carter Girard, 1-5 0-2 2; Total, 12-40 7-11 36.
OSM: Isaac Everitt, 3-8 2-2 10; Tate Thompson, 2-4 0-1 4; Blake Benson, 4-4 0-0 9; Carson Dannenbring, 1-1 0-0 2; Charles Barlow, 1-2 2-3 4; Adam Everitt, 7-13 0-1 16; Aidan Hedstrom, 5-9 10-10 20, Total, 23-42 14-17 65.
— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Wednesday
Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rather (left) and Emma Dostal hold each other's hands as their team is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players encourage Kennedi Williams before she shoots a free throw late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long reacts as Lincoln Southwest is ahead late in the fourth quarter during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South players react as they trail Lincoln Southwest in the second half during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest and Company will be trying to take home the first batch of state titles awarded Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after Taylor McCabe's 3-pointer during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sarah Shepard (left) battles Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) gets around Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) shoots during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (top) and Dyvine Harris (right) block Fremont's Taylor McCabe during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Isabella Keaton (left) tries to score while pressured by Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (right) tries to stop Fremont's Isabella Keaton during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe (right) celebrates after Isabella Keaton got fouled during their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's McKenna Murphy (left) battles Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson for a loose ball during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont players celebrate after winning their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont fans celebrate with the players after they won their semifinal game against Lincoln High at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (right) gets past Fremont's Sarah Shepard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) gets past Fremont's Emmalee Sheppard during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Sydney Glause (right) battles Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (left) and Jailynn Brill for the rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Taylor McCabe tries to get past Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams (left) tries to get past Millard South's Juliana Jones during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khole Lemon (left) battles Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling for a rebound during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones (right) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace during their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore (center) celebrates after getting fouled during their semifinal game against Millard South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate after defeating Millard South in their semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans knocks Beatrice's Nicholas Kenney's ball loose during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens (5) fights for a rebound with Omaha Roncalli's Jacob Orr (22) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a layup against Beatrice's Dawson Loomis during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. drives to the basket against Beatrice's Elliot James during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble hugs Elliot Jurgens during the final seconds of their game against Omaha Roncalli during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady McGill attempts a shot against Beatrice's Luke Feist during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Quincey Evans drives to the basket against Beatrice's Crew Meints (11) and Luke Feist (23) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou drives to the basket against Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin attempts a 3-pointer against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack grabs a rebound against Platteview's Alex Draper (10) and Dayton Swanson (50) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand grabs for a rebound Platteview's Cael Wichman (20) and Michael Wiebelhaus (3) during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstand guards the ball from Platteview's Cael Wichman during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou high fives coaches during intros before a game against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pllateview's Alex Draper (10) strips a ball from Omaha Skutt's Benjamin Teal during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's James Gninefou attempts a layup in traffic against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand grabs a rebound against Platteview during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Michael Wiebelhaus drives to the basket against Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin during a Class B state basketball tournament game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
