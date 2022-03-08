Class D-2 boys: St. Mary's downs Shelton for trip to semifinals

St. Mary's 60, Shelton 42
The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.
Shelton (19-8)........ 12 11 9 10 — 42 St. Mary’s (25-2)..... 18 17 10 15 — 60
SH: (19-8): Dylan Kenton 6, Zachary Myers 3, Riley Bombeck 11, Coby Retuzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 14, Total 42.
SM: (25-2): Isaac Everitt 12, Tate Thompson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Blake Benson 14, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 5, Aidan Hedstrom 21, Total 60.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball tournaments, Tuesday
Elkhorn North's Molly Bruggeman grabs a loose ball ahead of Waverly's Paige Radenslaben during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Parker Christiansen wears colorful shows while shooting a free throw against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, gets looked at by trainers after colliding with Anistyn Rice while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach, left, and York's Mattie Pohl fight for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch tries to steal the ball from Norris' Delaney White York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sage Burbach blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch, back, and Norris' Mia Burke fight for a loose ball during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch looks to pass against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in front of Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms shoots in front Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, center and Reese Booth, right, during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben shoots the ball in the first half against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anna Clarke, left and Elkhorn North's Reese Booth get tangled up while going for a rebound during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots in the first half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a second-half free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots between Waverly's Abigail Carter, left, and Alexis Adams, right during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shoots over Waverly's Anastyn Harms during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball downcourt in the second half against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth shoots a free throw against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Hannah Nadgwick, left, and Waverly's Anna Clarke scramble for a loose ball in the second half during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reilly Palmer wears two different colored shows against Waverly during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms dribbles the ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Anastyn Harms guards Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Paige Radenslaben tries to slow down Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Gracie Kircher blocks a shot by York's Mattie Pohl during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Mattie Pohl dribbles the ball against Norris during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, right, and Anistyn Rice collide while diving for a loose ball against York during a Class B state basketball game on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
