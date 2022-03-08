Class D-2 boys: St. Mary's downs Shelton for trip to semifinals

St. Mary's 60, Shelton 42

The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.