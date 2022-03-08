 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Class D-2 boys: St. Mary's downs Shelton for trip to semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Mary's 60, Shelton 42

The O’Neill St. Mary’s Cardinals are headed to the semifinals of the Class D2 boys state basketball tournament following a 60-42 win over the Shelton Bulldogs on Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

With the Cardinals leading 6-5 with five minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Isaac Everitt hit a free throw and Adam Everitt hit a three to widen the margin. Riley Bombeck answered with a triple of his own for the Bulldogs, but the Cardinals followed with a 9-4 run to end the period, capped off by an Isaac Everitt three with 15 seconds left.

Shelton (19-8)........ 12 11 9 10 — 42

St. Mary’s (25-2)..... 18 17 10 15 — 60

SH: (19-8): Dylan Kenton 6, Zachary Myers 3, Riley Bombeck 11, Coby Retuzel 2, Christian Bly 6, Ashton Simmons 14, Total 42.

SM: (25-2): Isaac Everitt 12, Tate Thompson 4, Dalton Alder 2, Blake Benson 14, Charles Barlow 2, Adam Everitt 5, Aidan Hedstrom 21, Total 60.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

