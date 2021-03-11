Class D-2: Defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart returns to state final

LINCOLN — Defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart is in the Class D-2 final with seven losses.

How are the Irish there?

“I just think it took a while for these guys to gel just because one starter (Jakob Jordan) and really one sub, Jack Fiegener were back,” coach Doug Goltz said, “We just were figuring out our roles. We had some football injuries, like Kyle Bauman who broke his hand and he wasn't able to play until, and we had some COVID issues early. It just took a while.

“It was a really difficult season with everything. I just think now we're playing our best ball and that's what you want.”

The No. 5 Irish (19-7) advanced to Saturday’s 3:45 p.m. final against No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (27-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where they beat No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 60-49 in Thursday’s semifinals.

It was the second straight year Sacred Heart ended St. Francis’ championship bid. In 2020, the Flyers were undefeated until losing to Sacred Heart 45-33 in the final.

Brogan Nachtigal, a 6-3 junior, had 19 points, Fiegener 12 and Jordan 11 for Sacred Heart against the Flyers’ 1-3-1 zone.