Class D-2: Defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart returns to state final

LINCOLN — Defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart is in the Class D-2 final with seven losses.
How are the Irish there?
“I just think it took a while for these guys to gel just because one starter (Jakob Jordan) and really one sub, Jack Fiegener were back,” coach Doug Goltz said, “We just were figuring out our roles. We had some football injuries, like Kyle Bauman who broke his hand and he wasn't able to play until, and we had some COVID issues early. It just took a while.
“It was a really difficult season with everything. I just think now we're playing our best ball and that's what you want.”
The No. 5 Irish (19-7) advanced to Saturday’s 3:45 p.m. final against No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (27-1) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where they beat No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 60-49 in Thursday’s semifinals.
It was the second straight year Sacred Heart ended St. Francis’ championship bid. In 2020, the Flyers were undefeated until losing to Sacred Heart 45-33 in the final.
Brogan Nachtigal, a 6-3 junior, had 19 points, Fiegener 12 and Jordan 11 for Sacred Heart against the Flyers’ 1-3-1 zone.
“The biggest difference is their zone isn’t as big as last year. They just don't have the personnel that had that length and some of the size that they had with some of those big kids,” Goltz said. “It helped that Jakob Jordan hit some early 3s to stretch the defense. Then the second half we did a lot better job of getting the ball to Brogan and some of of our bigger kids.
“Brogan is more than capable of that. We don't see a lot of 1-3-1 especially as good a 1-3-1 as they run. So it just takes a while sometimes to adjust and I thought he figured things out.”
Haustyn Forney led St. Francis (21-5) with 13 points. Leading scorer Tanner Pfeifer was in foul trouble and ended with 10.
Falls City Sacred Heart (19-7).......15 11 14 20—60
Humphrey St. Francis (21-5)........13 10 10 16—49
FCSH: Brogan Nachtigal 19, Jack Fiegener 12, Jakob Jordan 11, Jacob Froeschl 9, Kyle Bauman 4, Joe Simon 3, Evan Keithley 2.
HSF: Haustyn Forney 13, Tanner Pfeifer 10, Justin Leifeld 9, Jaden Kosch 8, Jack Lubischer 6, Austin Leifeld 3.