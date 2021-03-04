 Skip to main content
Class D-2: Erison Vonderschmidt scores 17 points to help Irish advance to finals
BASKETBALL

Class D-2: Erison Vonderschmidt scores 17 points to help Irish advance to finals

Wynot-Falls City Sacred Heart

Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Wynot 41-27 on Thursday in a Class D-2 semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament.

Erison Vonderschmidt scored 17 for the Irish, who led by two after three quarters but extended their lead to 15 in the fourth.

Second-ranked Sacred Heart (26-2) advance to play top-ranked Humphrey St. Francis in the championship game Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Nebraska girls state basketball Thursday

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

