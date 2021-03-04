Class D-2: Erison Vonderschmidt scores 17 points to help Irish advance to finals

Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Wynot 41-27 on Thursday in a Class D-2 semifinal at the girls state basketball tournament.
Erison Vonderschmidt scored 17 for the Irish, who led by two after three quarters but extended their lead to 15 in the fourth.
Second-ranked Sacred Heart (26-2) advance to play top-ranked Humphrey St. Francis in the championship game Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart and Mullen's Hanna Marshall jump for a rebound.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Taylor Svoboda attempts a layup over Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricken.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner attempts a layup against Mullen's Brooke McCully and Hanna Marshall.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Samantha Moore attempts a shot over Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Jalyssa Hastreiter attempts a 3-pointer against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner attempts a shot over Mullen's Kylie Licking.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner drives to the basket against Mullen's Taylor Svoboda.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Kylee Wessel drives to the basket against Mullen's Kylie Licking.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart attempts a shot against Mullen's Taylor Svoboda.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch attempts a shot against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart is guarded by Mullen's Hanna Marshall and Taylor Svoboda.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Shelby Welsh attempts a layup in traffic against Humphrey St. Francis.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Samantha Moore has the ball stripped by Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mullen's Taylor Svoboda attempts a shot against Humphrey St. Francis' Emma Baumgart.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St. Francis players celebrate after their win against Mullen.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Krystal Sudbeck drives to the basket against Falls City Sacred Heart's Rachel Magdanz.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Autumn Lawson attempts a shot against Falls City Sacred Heart's Lauren Malone.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
