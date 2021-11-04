Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis advance to semifinals

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis advanced to Friday’s Class D-2 volleyball semifinals.
In opening matches Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Sacred Heart (33-2) defeated No. 7 Exeter-Milligan and St. Francis (24-5) defeated No. 8 Anselmo-Merna.
Kylee Wessel had 14 kills and Kelly Pfeifer 13 in St. Francis’ 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 win over Anselmo-Merna (24-9). Jade Chandler had 32 kills in the loss.
Erison Vonderschmidt’s 16 kills led Sacred Heart’s 25-20, 25-16, 28-27 win over Exeter-Milligan (20-11).
