LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Leyton 64-30 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 24-3 Irish are the defending state champions and are seeking their eighth state title in their 27th trip to the tourney.

Sacred Heart advances to a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

The Warriors, making their first state tournament appearance since 1983, finish 16-6.

Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54

Humphrey St. Francis defeated McCool Junction 61-54 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.

The 20-6 Flyers advance to play defending D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

The Mustangs, who reached state for the first time since 2003, finish 24-3.

Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Shelton defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 52-22 on Thursday night in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 23-1 Bulldogs advance to a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

The Falcons finish 18-8.

