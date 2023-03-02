LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Leyton 64-30 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.
The 24-3 Irish are the defending state champions and are seeking their eighth state title in their 27th trip to the tourney.
Sacred Heart advances to a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Warriors, making their first state tournament appearance since 1983, finish 16-6.
Falls City Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo discusses first round win
Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54
Humphrey St. Francis defeated McCool Junction 61-54 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.
The 20-6 Flyers advance to play defending D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Mustangs, who reached state for the first time since 2003, finish 24-3.
Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth discusses a first round win over McCool Junction
Humphrey St. Francis assistant coach Fr. Steve Emmanuel's magical sparkly coat
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Shelton defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 52-22 on Thursday night in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.
The 23-1 Bulldogs advance to a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan passes the ball during the first half against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Norris's Sage Burbach battle for the opening tipoff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer shoots in front of Norris's Ashley Gruber during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, left, guards Norris's Grace Heaney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan sports colorful shows against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson shoots in front of Norris's Sage Burbach during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden scores two-points against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball towards Norris's Kennedy Sullivan during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kynli Combs guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne as she takes a shot in the first half during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Rylyn Cast guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley passes the ball against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Grayson Piening during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch goes up to shoot between Scottsbluff's Tierra West, lef,t and Shae Willats, right, during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York'S Chloe Koch dribbles in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Josephine Loosvelt passes the ball in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine looks to pass the ball against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
