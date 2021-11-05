Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart, Humphrey St. Francis reach state finals

Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Wynot 0
LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart took care of business Friday at the state volleyball tournament.
The Irish defeated Wynot 25-18, 25-5, 25-15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and will advance to Saturday's Class D-2 final. Sacred Heart is seeking its third title and first since 2006.
Senior Erison Vonderschmidt led the way with 17 kills. The southpaw also had five blocks.
The Irish started the match with a service error but held a slim lead throughout the first set. Their advantage grew to 20-14 on a Vonderschmidt kill, leading Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler to use a timeout.
The Blue Devils got within 22-18, but Sacred Heart won the last three points, finishing off the set when a Wynot shot went long.
The Irish led 3-2 in the second set when Lainey Ebel — head coach Emma Ebel's sister-in-law — went to work. She served 18 straight points, stretching the Irish advantage to 21-2.
"I'm not sure I've every seen a run like that," Emma Ebel said. "Definitely not at the state tournament."
Sacred Heart won 25-5 and rode that momentum into the final set.
Vonderschmidt had six kills in the third as the Irish methodically pulled away. Wynot took timeouts while trailing 17-10 and 21-10, and Sacred Heart eventually ended it on a Blue Devils hitting error.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way we played," Emma Ebel said. "We were firing on all cylinders."
Senior Rachel Magdanz had eight kills and dished out 25 assists.
The Irish move on to Saturday's 9 a.m. final at the Devaney Center. Wynot will play in a consolation match at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
Wynot (22-10) — 18 5 15
Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) — 25 25 25
W: Karley Heimes 9-0-0, Amy Tramp 1-0-0, Amber Lawson 2-0-1, Allson Wieseler 2-0-0, Kendra Pinkelman 2-0-1.
FCSH: Lauren Malone 1-1-0, Olivia Eickhoff 4-0-1, Rachel Magdanz 8-1-1, Erison Vonderschmidt 17-1-5, London Nachtigal 3-0-0, Taykor Frederick 5-0-0, Lainey Ebel 3-2-0, Emma Frederick 0-1-0.
Set assists: W 14 (Carley Heimes 11, Myrah Sudbeck 3. FCSH 34 (Magdanz 25, DeLanie Witt 8, Malone 1).
Humphrey St. Francis 3, Maywood-Hayes Center 1
The Flyers lost the first set but rallied for a 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Wolves.
The victory lifts the Flyers into the 9 a.m. Class D-2 championship match against Falls City Sacred Heart.
Kylee Wessel led the way with 19 kills while Kelly Pfeifer had 15 and Kaylee Stricklin 10. Emma Baumgart doled out 45 assists.
St. Francis is seeking its fourth state title and first since 2005.
Olivia Hansen had 15 kills for Maywood-Hayes Center, which will play in a consolation match against Wynot on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) — 19 25 25 25
Maywood-HC (27-3) — 25 21 13 12
HSF (kills-aces-blocks): Kylee Wessel 19-0-1, Emma Baumgart 3-0-1, Kelly Pfeifer 15-0-3, Tessa Deets 4-0-2, Kaylee Stricklin 10-0-5, Jalyssa Hastreiter 0-1-0.
MHC: Kiley Hejtmanek 0-1-0, Olivia Hansen 15-0-1, Alexis Wood 5-0-0, Stevie Handsaker 7-0-1, Madalyn Doyle 6-0-1, Kyla Patel 2-0-2.
Set assists: HSF 54 (Baumgart 45, Hastreiter 4, Shelby Gilsdorf 4, Pfeifer 1). MHC 42 (Hejtmanek 26, Alexis Wood 16).
