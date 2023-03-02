LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Leyton 64-30 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.
The 24-3 Irish are the defending state champions and are seeking their eighth state title in their 27th trip to the tourney.
Sacred Heart advances to a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Warriors, making their first state tournament appearance since 1983, finish 16-6.
Falls City Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo discusses first round win
Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54
Humphrey St. Francis defeated McCool Junction 61-54 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.
The 20-6 Flyers advance to play defending D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Mustangs, who reached state for the first time since 2003, finish 24-3.
Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth discusses a first round win over McCool Junction
Humphrey St. Francis assistant coach Fr. Steve Emmanuel's magical sparkly coat
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Shelton defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 52-22 on Thursday night in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.
The 23-1 Bulldogs advance to a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.
Wynot 53, O'Neill St. Mary's 44
Amber Lawson produced 11 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead sixth-seeded Wynot to a 53-44 upset of third-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s in the Class D2 state tournament first round on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (17-9) never trailed in the game, but St. Mary’s pushed them until the end before falling short.
Myrah Sudbeck added 16 points for Wynot, which faces Shelton in Friday’s semifinals.
Mya Hedstrom had 12 points to pace the Cardinals (22-3).
Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News
The Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest girls basketball NSAA Class A quarterfinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Millard South won the game 74-58.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan passes the ball during the first half against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Norris's Sage Burbach battle for the opening tipoff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer shoots in front of Norris's Ashley Gruber during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, left, guards Norris's Grace Heaney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan sports colorful shows against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson shoots in front of Norris's Sage Burbach during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden scores two-points against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball towards Norris's Kennedy Sullivan during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kynli Combs guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne as she takes a shot in the first half during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Rylyn Cast guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley passes the ball against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Grayson Piening during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch goes up to shoot between Scottsbluff's Tierra West, lef,t and Shae Willats, right, during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York'S Chloe Koch dribbles in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Josephine Loosvelt passes the ball in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine looks to pass the ball against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
