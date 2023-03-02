LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Leyton 64-30 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 24-3 Irish are the defending state champions and are seeking their eighth state title in their 27th trip to the tourney.

Sacred Heart advances to a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

The Warriors, making their first state tournament appearance since 1983, finish 16-6.

Humphrey St. Francis 61, McCool Junction 54

Humphrey St. Francis defeated McCool Junction 61-54 on Thursday in a first-round Class D-2 game at the girls state basketball tournament.

The 20-6 Flyers advance to play defending D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

The Mustangs, who reached state for the first time since 2003, finish 24-3.

Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Shelton defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 52-22 on Thursday night in a first-round Class D-2 game of the girls state basketball tournament.

The 23-1 Bulldogs advance to a 7:45 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney Center.

Wynot 53, O'Neill St. Mary's 44

Amber Lawson produced 11 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead sixth-seeded Wynot to a 53-44 upset of third-seeded O’Neill St. Mary’s in the Class D2 state tournament first round on Thursday.

The Blue Devils (17-9) never trailed in the game, but St. Mary’s pushed them until the end before falling short.

Myrah Sudbeck added 16 points for Wynot, which faces Shelton in Friday’s semifinals.

Mya Hedstrom had 12 points to pace the Cardinals (22-3).

— Dale Miller, Norfolk Daily News