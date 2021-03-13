Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart pulls away in second half to capture 11th state title

LINCOLN — This season was a bit of a bumpy ride for Falls City Sacred Heart, but it ended in a familiar way — another state championship.

The fifth-ranked Irish defeated top-ranked Lincoln Parkview 64-47 on Saturday in the Class D-2 title game at the boys state basketball tournament. It was the 11th title for the defending champion and the school's third in four years.

It also was win No. 694 in the 35-year coaching career of Doug Goltz, tying the state record held by retired Wisner-Pilger coach Duane Mendlik for most victories.

"This team improved the most of any I've coached," Goltz said. "We weren't very good in January and February so it took this group longer than most."

The Irish were 9-6 at one point but went 11-1 the rest of the way. That included a victorious march through the state tourney to secure that 11th title, tying Sacred Heart with Wahoo for fourth on the all-time championship list.

Only Lincoln High (15), Omaha Creighton Prep (13) and Lincoln Northeast (12) have more.

Saturday's game didn't start well for Sacred Heart, which yielded 21 first-quarter points. The Irish kept their composure and trailed just 29-27 at halftime.