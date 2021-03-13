Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart pulls away in second half to capture 11th state title

LINCOLN — This season was a bit of a bumpy ride for Falls City Sacred Heart, but it ended in a familiar way — another state championship.
The fifth-ranked Irish defeated top-ranked Lincoln Parkview 64-47 on Saturday in the Class D-2 title game at the boys state basketball tournament. It was the 11th title for the defending champion and the school's third in four years.
It also was win No. 694 in the 35-year coaching career of Doug Goltz, tying the state record held by retired Wisner-Pilger coach Duane Mendlik for most victories.
"This team improved the most of any I've coached," Goltz said. "We weren't very good in January and February so it took this group longer than most."
The Irish were 9-6 at one point but went 11-1 the rest of the way. That included a victorious march through the state tourney to secure that 11th title, tying Sacred Heart with Wahoo for fourth on the all-time championship list.
Only Lincoln High (15), Omaha Creighton Prep (13) and Lincoln Northeast (12) have more.
Saturday's game didn't start well for Sacred Heart, which yielded 21 first-quarter points. The Irish kept their composure and trailed just 29-27 at halftime.
"We wanted to slow their offense down," Goltz said. "We tried to make them play defense but we didn't do a very good job in the first half."
Sacred Heart turned it around, going on a 13-2 run to start the third quarter. The Irish opened a nine-point advantage and stretched their lead to 19 in the fourth.
"We had some bad shot selection," Parkview coach Nathan Godwin said. "You can't shoot like that and expect to win."
Godwin also credited Goltz for having his team ready to play.
"He's a great coach," Godwin said. "I have a ton of respect for the guy."
Jack Fiegener led the Irish with 22 points. The 6-foot-3 forward also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"Being a senior, I knew that I'd have to step up this year to get this done," he said. "We battled through some tough times but we made it."
He also gave credit to his head coach.
"Everything he does is for our team," Fiegener said. "He's a great coach and a good guy."
Jakob Jordan added 13 points for the Irish and Jacob Froeschl chipped in 12.
Jaheim Curry scored 17 points to pace the Patriots, who finish 27-2.
Falls City Sacred Heart (20-7)....17 10 21 16—64
Lincoln Parkview (27-2)..............21 8 11 7—47
FCSH: Kyle Bauman 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Fiegener 8-13 5-7 22, Brogan Nachtigal 3-7 0-1 7, Jakob Jordan 4-7 3-4 13, Jacob Froeschl 6-9 0-0 12, Evan Keithley 2-3 0-0 6, Joe Simon 1-3 0-0 2, James Froeschl 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-45 8-12 64.
LP: Mark Lual 3-9 1-2 7, Michael Ault 5-12 0-0 13, Tom Kraan 4-5 0-0 8, Jaheim Curry 7-14 1-4 17, KeShawn Moore 0-7 2-4 2, Franco Rossi 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 19-48 4-11 47.
3-point goals: FCSH 6-10 (Fiegener 1-4, Nachtigal 1-1, Jordan 2-3, Keithley 2-2); LP 5-25 (Lual 0-4, Ault 3-8, Curry 2-8, Moore 0-5). Rebounds: FCSH 28 (Fiegener 7); LP 28 (Ault, Moore 6). Total fouls: FCSH 11; LP 12. Turnovers: FCSH 18; LP 19. Field-goal percentage: FCSH .556; LP .396. Free-throw percentage: FCSH .667; LP .364.
