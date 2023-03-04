LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart held onto the Class D-2 state title by turning back its most frequent state tournament foe. The No. 1 Irish’s 33-32 win Saturday night over No. 4 Wynot at Pinnacle Bank Arena was their third in four finals against the Blue Devils. A Sacred Heart/Wynot matchup has been a part of the past eight tournaments and nine of the past 10. “Wynot knows us and we know Wynot. It's never going to be easy,” Irish coach Luke Santo said. Jessica Wertenberger led the 26-3 Irish with 11 points.
Kinslee Heimes had 11 for Wynot (18-10), including a pair of 3s that put the 18-10 Blue Devils ahead 32-29. The second trey completed an 11-0 run for a team that didn’t score until the second quarter. “Things got sideways there in a hurry," Santo said. “They went on that huge run there and they took the lead. But again, you know, with all that adversity, some of that was DeLaney Witt was out (injured), one of our ball handlers. “They had that three-point lead and we had a ton of adversity, but our girls came back and made enough plays." Wertenberger got the Irish back within a point with two free throws with 3:29 left, then more than two minutes of scoreless ball elapsed before Jentry Lechtenberg made two free throws at 1:02 after getting a steal. Those held up for the win.
Elkhorn North's press conference winning third straight state class B girls basketball championship
Wynot got the final possession after an offensive foul on Olivia Eickhoff with 41 seconds left. The Irish kept Wynot from getting inside the arc and Heimes took the deep final shot that was wide. “The ball got deflected there and we were out of timeouts, so it was anybody’s ball after that," Wynot coach Steve Heimes said. “Credit Sacred Heart. They defended it well.” Makinley Scholl had eight of her 10 points in the second quarter, when the Irish had leads of 10-0 and 14-3. She was a blip on the Wynot scouting report after missing 17 games with a hip injury that happened in the season-opening loss to Sterling.
“I'm still not 100%," she said. “My last few games haven't been the best. I haven't scored much but my defense been pretty good. Tonight I just had to do it for my team and we play as a team then Delanie got hurt and I just really had to step up and show that I could do it.”
Wynot (18-10) .......................... 0 14 7 11—32 Falls City Sacred Heart (26-3) ... 4 13 12 4—33 W: Kayla Pinkelman 2-3 0-0 5, Amber Lawson 1-4 4-4 6, Myrah Sudbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Allison Wieseler 1-7 0-2 2, Kinslee Heimes 3-9 2-4 11, Lauren Haberman 1-5 0-0 2, Kenna Oligmueller 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney Pinkelman 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 10-33 6-10 32. FCSH: Macy Keller 1-2 0-0 2, Olivia Eickhoff 1-4 2-6 4, DeLanie Witt 0-1 0-0 0 0, Jentry Lechtenberg 2-5 2-4 6, Jessica Wertenberger 2-5 7-7 11, Makinley Scholl 5-8 0-2 10, Daycee Witt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-26 11-19 33. 3-point goals: W 6-14 (K. Pinkelman 1-1, Lawson 0-1, Sudbeck 0-1, Wieseler 0-2, Heimes 3-5, Haberman 0-1, C. Pinkelman 2-3), FCSH 0-2 (De Witt 0-1, Da Witt 0-1). Total fouls: W 18, FCSH 15. Fouled out: non. Turnovers: W 17, FCSH 19. Rebounds: W 19 (Lawson 6), FCSH 25 (Eickhoff 6). Field-goal percentage: W .303, W .423. Free-throw percentage: W .600, FCSH .579.
Mya Babbitt had 30 points to lead the Patriots to the school's first championship since 1996.
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Saturday
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, right, shoots over Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball away from Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson walks off the court as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, is consoled by Shea Johnson after they lost to Pender for the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt goes up for a shot between Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill, left, and Kiana Wiley, right, during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner passes over Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, and Briley Nienhueser, right chase a loose ball with North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel center, during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, Briley Nienhueser, center, watch as North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball in the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, falls while going for a rebound with Omaha Skutt's Mia McMahon during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: North Bend's Kathryn Gaughen, Kaitlyn Emanuel and Madison Bishop celebrate during the closing seconds of their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Head Coach Aaron Sterup watches his team celebrate their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kamryn Kasner, right, fouls Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, right, greets, Britt Prince Omaha Skutt during a timeout of the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, left, and Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas, left, and Elkhorn North's Britt Prince fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson makes a shot in the second half against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North greets Mckenna Murphy, No 31, after she was fouled by Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender takes on Oakland-Craig during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson shoots a basket against Pender during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig Head Coach Scott Guzinski watches his team take on Pender during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender Head Coach Jason Dolliver watches his team take on Oakland-Craig during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock celebrates a three-point basket in front of Millard South's Miranda Kelly during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon dribbles the ball against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High Head Coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson watches her team take on Millard South during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt looks to pass the ball aginst Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to shoot around Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen, left, and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson fight for control of the ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen, left, and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson fight for control of the ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to shoot around Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates defeating Lincoln High for the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt eyes the hoop as Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson pursues during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt shoots a three-point basket against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones, right, tries to calm down Mya Babbitt as she shoots a free-throw late against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen tries to go between Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson, left, and Kiana Wiley during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock, left, and Millard South's Cora Olsen chase a loose ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon shoots a free throw against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt, left, and Cora Olsen help Khloe Lemon off the court in the second half against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt tosses the ball away from Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon, left, shoots in front of Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart s Macy Keller, left, and Olivia Eickhoff, right, defend Wynot's Kenna Oligmueller during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl, left, and Wynot's fight for a loose ball during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt, left, guards Wynot's Kenna Oligmueller during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl Wynot during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!