LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart held onto the Class D-2 state title by turning back its most frequent state tournament foe.

The No. 1 Irish’s 33-32 win Saturday night over No. 4 Wynot at Pinnacle Bank Arena was their third in four finals against the Blue Devils. A Sacred Heart/Wynot matchup has been a part of the past eight tournaments and nine of the past 10.

“Wynot knows us and we know Wynot. It's never going to be easy,” Irish coach Luke Santo said.

Jessica Wertenberger led the 26-3 Irish with 11 points.

Kinslee Heimes had 11 for Wynot (18-10), including a pair of 3s that put the 18-10 Blue Devils ahead 32-29. The second trey completed an 11-0 run for a team that didn’t score until the second quarter.

“Things got sideways there in a hurry," Santo said. “They went on that huge run there and they took the lead. But again, you know, with all that adversity, some of that was DeLaney Witt was out (injured), one of our ball handlers.

“They had that three-point lead and we had a ton of adversity, but our girls came back and made enough plays."​

Wertenberger got the Irish back within a point with two free throws with 3:29 left, then more than two minutes of scoreless ball elapsed before Jentry Lechtenberg made two free throws at 1:02 after getting a steal.

Those held up for the win.

Wynot got the final possession after an offensive foul on Olivia Eickhoff with 41 seconds left. The Irish kept Wynot from getting inside the arc and Heimes took the deep final shot that was wide.

“The ball got deflected there and we were out of timeouts, so it was anybody’s ball after that," Wynot coach Steve Heimes said. “Credit Sacred Heart. They defended it well.”

Makinley Scholl had eight of her 10 points in the second quarter, when the Irish had leads of 10-0 and 14-3. She was a blip on the Wynot scouting report after missing 17 games with a hip injury that happened in the season-opening loss to Sterling.

“I'm still not 100%," she said. “My last few games haven't been the best. I haven't scored much but my defense been pretty good. Tonight I just had to do it for my team and we play as a team then Delanie got hurt and I just really had to step up and show that I could do it.”

Wynot (18-10) .......................... 0 14 7 11—32

Falls City Sacred Heart (26-3) ... 4 13 12 4—33

W: Kayla Pinkelman 2-3 0-0 5, Amber Lawson 1-4 4-4 6, Myrah Sudbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Allison Wieseler 1-7 0-2 2, Kinslee Heimes 3-9 2-4 11, Lauren Haberman 1-5 0-0 2, Kenna Oligmueller 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney Pinkelman 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 10-33 6-10 32.

FCSH: Macy Keller 1-2 0-0 2, Olivia Eickhoff 1-4 2-6 4, DeLanie Witt 0-1 0-0 0 0, Jentry Lechtenberg 2-5 2-4 6, Jessica Wertenberger 2-5 7-7 11, Makinley Scholl 5-8 0-2 10, Daycee Witt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-26 11-19 33.

3-point goals: W 6-14 (K. Pinkelman 1-1, Lawson 0-1, Sudbeck 0-1, Wieseler 0-2, Heimes 3-5, Haberman 0-1, C. Pinkelman 2-3), FCSH 0-2 (De Witt 0-1, Da Witt 0-1). Total fouls: W 18, FCSH 15. Fouled out: non. Turnovers: W 17, FCSH 19. Rebounds: W 19 (Lawson 6), FCSH 25 (Eickhoff 6). Field-goal percentage: W .303, W .423. Free-throw percentage: W .600, FCSH .579.

Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Saturday