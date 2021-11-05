Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart sweeps Wynot to reach state finals

Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Wynot 0

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart took care of business Friday at the state volleyball tournament.

The Irish defeated Wynot 25-18, 25-5, 25-15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and will advance to Saturday's Class D-2 final. Sacred Heart is seeking its third title and first since 2006.

Senior Erison Vonderschmidt led the way with 17 kills. The southpaw also had five blocks.

The Irish started the match with a service error but held a slim lead throughout the first set. Their advantage grew to 20-14 on a Vonderschmidt kill, leading Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler to use a timeout.

The Blue Devils got within 22-18, but Sacred Heart won the last three points, finishing off the set when a Wynot shot went long.

The Irish led 3-2 in the second set when Lainey Ebel — head coach Emma Ebel's sister-in-law — went to work. She served 18 straight points, stretching the Irish advantage to 21-2.

"I'm not sure I've every seen a run like that," Emma Ebel said. "Definitely not at the state tournament."

Sacred Heart won 25-5 and rode that momentum into the final set.